Multi-billion Apple TV deal could shake up F1 broadcasting landscape – report

AppleTV could be gearing up to make a huge offer to take over the global rights to the F1 World Championship, according to a report.

Apple could be set to make a substantial offer to take over the rights for Formula 1’s global broadcasting in the not-too-distant future, according to the BusinessF1 magazine.

A report in the latest issue of the magazine states that Apple is set to approach the Formula 1 Group with an offer as high as $2 billion a year – twice what they are currently getting for the global TV rights that are split up across broadcasters around the world.

Apple’s success with soccer changing mindset for F1

The report also states that Apple’s offer, if genuine, would be a sliding scale, depending on how much global exclusivity it is able to secure – the aim being to achieve 100 percent exclusivity after five years.

However, PlanetF1.com understands from a source familiar with the situation that, aside from Apple’s involvement in the Hollywood production of the still-unnamed F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, no further discussions between F1 and Apple are currently taking place.

What is definite is that, having found immediate success with its deal in the American Major League Soccer (MLS), Apple is in the first season of a 10-year $250 million deal broadcasting the series exclusively around the world.

Having already signed a deal with MLS, making AppleTV the “exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match”, the company benefitted from Lionel Messi making the switch to the series by joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami squad – a move that both MLS and Apple have publicly stated has resulted in very pleasing subscriber figures, although those figures have not been made public.

Apple set up a new channel within the AppleTV app to lock their MLS content behind a paywall, a move that could be replicated with F1 should Apple’s mooted plan for the future work out.

The BusinessF1 report also claims that, aside from F1, Apple is also interested in securing the rights to the English Premier League as the rights come up for auction.

PlanetF1.com has approached Apple and F1 for comment on the report.

