Are you watching, are you watching, are you watching Paul Ricard? Because the Austrian Grand Prix was bloody awesome.

Here is how race day unfolded in Austria…

In what was the first Austrian Grand Prix since Niki Lauda’s passing, the Red Bull Ring planned a series of tributes for the three-time World Champion. The first corner has been renamed after him and, on every seat, the famous red cap.

A degree in FIA Maths was needed to work out the starting grid, with George Russell confirming more movement with a late pit-lane start.

So that’s Russell, qualifying P19, moving up to P18 despite a three-place grid drop for blocking…and then to the pit lane. Clear as mud.

An awful start for Max Verstappen saw him sink down the field, while Charles Leclerc held on to the lead. Kimi Raikkonen was up to P4!

Lando Norris was brave in his battle against Sebastian Vettel, but it was the German who got the job done.

Mercedes and Ferrari soon locked out the top four…

Vettel is on a flyer as he passes Raikkonen for P4. Now Vettel is 5s behind Hamilton#F1 | #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 — Motorsport Week (@MotorsportWeek) June 30, 2019

The traditional race struggles returned for Haas, before Kevin Magnussen was hit with a drive-through penalty for being out of position at the start.

LAP 13/71 It's bad news for Magnussen – he's been issued a drive-through penalty ⛔️#AustrianGP 🇦🇹#F1 pic.twitter.com/2P0jfkeREq — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2019

Raikkonen was showing Pierre Gasly his best impression of a brick wall.

Valtteri Bottas and Vettel dived into the pits on lap 22, but a slow stop for Vettel eliminated all the hard work he had done to close in on the Mercedes.

Leclerc followed on the next lap as all three opted for the hard tyre.

Uh Why did Ferrari pit Vettel even though his tyres weren't ready?????? I'm not gonna get angry. Let's just stay calm. 🙂 — iGP Manager (@iGPManager) June 30, 2019

Hamilton was leading but far from happy as he complained to his team that the front wing was broken.

The Silver Arrows were forced to change it at the stop, costing him valuable time – the Championship leader was now behind Vettel and Verstappen.

Hamilton pits from the lead and takes a new front wing, pit stop time is 11 seconds. He's back out in P5 behind Vettel, net P4 once Verstappen pits. Advantage Ferrari #F1 #AustrianGP — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) June 30, 2019

Verstappen reeled in Vettel at an impressive rate…

Definitely closing up at the front. Verstappen now a second behind Vettel in the fight for P3, just seven seconds off the lead… #F1 #AustrianGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) June 30, 2019

He’s only gone and done it. Next up, Bottas.

Verstappen makes the move and it sticks! Verstappen up to P3#F1 | #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 — Motorsport Week (@MotorsportWeek) June 30, 2019

Vettel dived straight into the pits and put on the softs. A surprise move from Ferrari as they looked to take advantage of the tyre struggles of their rivals in the closing stages.

Cheered on by the army of Dutch fans, Verstappen was bringing the race to life. Leclerc was all that stood between him and the win.

Verstappen: "Aha, yes"

Engineer: "Alright, this is game on…"

Five seconds to make up to Leclerc.#F1 #AustrianGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) June 30, 2019

Five laps to go and Verstappen was within a second of Leclerc as the pair lapped Gasly.

A bang of wheels and through went Verstappen into the lead of the Austrian Grand Prix on lap 69!

P1!!!!! 😁 @max33verstappen takes the lead of the #AustrianGP with an overtake at Turn Two on LEC 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Mb1qppVZMl — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, in a complete afterthought Vettel passed Hamilton for P4 – just shows you what a cracking race this was.

in other news vettel just passed hamilton, not that anyone cares — iGP Manager (@iGPManager) June 30, 2019

Verstappen wins the Austrian Grand Prix. But wait! The FIA are investigating the Dutchman’s overtake on Leclerc.

Don’t you dare…

Finally, action in 2019!

The #AustrianGP top 10 👇 VER

LEC

BOT

VET

HAM

NOR

GAS

SAI

RAI

GIO#AustrianGP 🇦🇹#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2019

