Liam Lawson “came into F1 saying how amazing he was” and found out what happens “when the results don’t come.”

That is the blunt verdict put forward by 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve after Red Bull made the decision to drop Lawson to Racing Bulls and call up Yuki Tsunoda after only two rounds of the F1 2025 campaign.

Liam Lawson: F1 approach wrong?

Lawson was Red Bull’s pick to replace Sergio Perez after he vacated his seat following the 2024 campaign, but after just two race weekends on the job – producing zero points and a clean sweep of Q1 exits – Lawson has been sent back to the junior Racing Bulls team.

The New Zealander’s call-up marked his first experience of being a full-time F1 driver, his previous appearances having come in two stints with Racing Bulls, first replacing an injured Daniel Ricciardo in 2023, before seeing out the 2024 season when Ricciardo was dismissed after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lawson’s six grands prix last year were an audition to earn himself a place in Red Bull’s F1 2025 plans, and as part of that, he was not afraid to ruffle some feathers, most notably irking two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso and Perez, who he showed the middle finger to at Perez’s home race in Mexico.

And in Villeneuve’s opinion, Lawson’s attitude set him up for this brutal situation.

“You have to bear in mind that he came into F1 very arrogant,” Villeneuve said of Lawson to NZCasino.

“He came into F1 last year saying how amazing he would be and he had an attitude. When the results don’t come, it makes everybody react even stronger.

“It’s actually the worst result ever in a Red Bull car, so he’s paying his own price there. He set himself up in a way.

“When you start with Red Bull you have to be on it right away, and that’s the price to pay for being put in the best team.

“You want to take that risk? Good. But then the opposite side is you’ll pay a dear price if it doesn’t work out.

“That’s just the way it is, and that’s okay. That’s how it should be.”

That being said, Red Bull’s call to demote Lawson after just two grands prix did surprise Villeneuve.

“I thought they might give him another three races when they come back to Europe, so they could then make a considered decision,” he concluded.

The latest on Red Bull’s Liam Lawson decision

But while Lawson’s Red Bull Racing career may be over for now, he has the opportunity to build himself back up upon returning to Racing Bulls, his first race back being the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, a venue he is very familiar with unlike Australia’s Albert Park and China’s Shanghai International Circuit which he visited with Red Bull.

In an Instagram post, Lawson would address his Red Bull axe and Racing Bulls reunion.

“Being a Red Bull Racing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life,” he began.

“It’s tough, but I’m grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world.

“Thank you Visa Cash App Racing Bulls for the warm welcome. I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places.”

Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut in front of his home fans at Suzuka.

