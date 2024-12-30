A new Red Bull rival? How 2021 ‘remember me’ message to Norris could come true

Red Bull’s junior star Arvid Lindblad made a promise to Lando Norris in 2021 that may yet end up coming true…

Lindblad joined the Red Bull junior driver programme in 2022 and is now starting to knock on the door of being considered for a Formula 1 seat in the near future.

Arvid Lindblad: I’ll see you in five years!

British-Swedish racing driver Arvid Lindblad is set to take part in the Formula 2 championship in 2025, racing alongside Pepe Marti at the Campos Racing outfit.

There are high hopes for Lindblad within the Red Bull organisation and, certainly, the young driver can’t be said to be lacking in confidence.

In a recently-unearthed clip on Lando Norris’ own YouTube channel, Lindblad – then a precocious 14-year-old karting star – approached the McLaren driver at a karting race and can be seen greeting the F1 2024 championship runner-up.

Lindblad said, “I want you to remember me, you’ll see me in five years!” – an attitude Norris was clearly impressed by as he turned back towards Lindblad to say,”Nice thinking!”.

Lindblad’s confidence may end up yet making this proclamation come true should he impress in F2 this season.

Having finished fourth in the 2024 Formula 3 with four wins to his name, Lindblad has impressed Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, who has labelled him “Red Bull’s biggest talent”.

“It’s a great pleasure and enjoyment to work with Max [Verstappen], but Max won’t drive forever,” said Marko on the Inside Line F1 podcast. “Especially not as long as [Fernando] Alonso or [Lewis] Hamilton are doing.

“And the junior team prospect [sic] is to find new talents. And we are not looking for a new Max. We’re looking for a new champion.

“I think the next one which looks really promising is Arvid Lindblad.

“And in his first year, or always in Formula 4, even if he didn’t win the championship, the same applies to F3, he could have won the championship, but circumstances and so on, but what is making him outstanding, is his pure speed.

“In one of the Formula 3 races [at Silverstone], he overtook, in one lap, I don’t know, 10 or 14 other drivers. He won the race from being last in these tricky conditions, wet, dry and so on.

“If I look back, I met him first in Portimao. Portimao have a very attractive go-kart circuit and we had a Formula 1 race and I met him and his father. And it was Arvid who was leading the conversation, with 12 years or so [of age]. So that also was something which is not normal!

“But he had a clear vision and a clear way how to achieve it. And since then he moved steadily forward.”

The intention of Red Bull is also clear. While Lindblad will concentrate on Formula 2 primarily, there is a goal for him to achieve an FIA Super Licence which would allow him to compete in Formula 1 once he turns 18.

To achieve this, Lindblad is being sent to race in New Zealand’s Formula Regional Oceania.

“We are doing a special programme for him, sending him to New Zealand in this FRECA [Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine] championship, and the goal is to win it so he gets the necessary points for a Super License,” Marko said.

“Even so, he will be 18 only in August.”

Lindblad achieving a Super Licence would thus make him eligible to step up to the Racing Bulls line-up for F1 2026, should there be a vacancy available. Isack Hadjar will drive for the Italian squad for his rookie year, alongside the veteran Yuki Tsunoda.

