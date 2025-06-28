Red Bull star Arvid Lindblad was caught up in a three-car rollover crash during the Formula 2 sprint race in Austria.

It was an incident from which the three drivers involved – Red Bull’s Arvid Lindblad, Williams-backed Luke Browning and Sami Meguetounif – all walked away from unhurt, with the crash triggering a lengthy red flag delay.

Arvid Lindblad and Co okay after scary F2 shunt

Lindblad had left himself with work to do having qualified P12 for the races in Austria, but his sprint ended with a frightening shunt in the opening stages.

On the approach to Turn 3, Lindblad in the Campos found himself in the middle of a Hitech and Trident sandwich, Trident’s Meguetounif going for a move down the inside, while Browning was holding the outside line in his Hitech machine.

Meguetounif would make contact with Lindblad, which shunted the latter into Browning, as Meguetounif’s Trident proceeded to roll over both cars, before coming to a stop upside down.

“The guy came out of nowhere,” said Lindblad on the radio. “I had no idea he was there.”

Meguetounif thankfully reported over team radio that he was okay, with Lindblad and Browning also unhurt.

Unsurprisingly, the incident triggered the red flags, as the race later resumed initially behind the Safety Car.

“I think he’ll look back at that as one of the more optimistic moves he’s made,” was the verdict of racing driver and commentator Alex Brundle on that passing attempt from Meguetounif.

Brundle went on to laud the Halo device for keeping Browning in particular safe as it stopped the rollhoop of Meguetounif’s Trident from hitting his helmet.

“Browning, so close to having the Trident encroaching the cockpit there.

“Chalk another one up for the Halo, guys, because that, as the Trident rolls over the top, as the rollhoop of the Trident tries to encroach the cockpit for Browning, and the Halo prevents it.”

For Meguetounif, he was placing clear blame on Lindblad.

“He squeezed me under braking like crazy,” was his assessment.

