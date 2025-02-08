Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad is now eligible for an FIA Super Licence as he wrapped up the Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand in the first race of the weekend.

As one of the leading lights of the Red Bull junior driver programme, Lindblad did what was asked of him to secure the title and the required points to become eligible for an FIA Super Licence even before stepping into Formula 2.

Arvid Lindblad secures FIA Super Licence eligibility

In 2025, Lindblad will drive in Formula 2 for Campos Racing – reaching the same level as fellow Red Bull juniors Pepe Marti and Oliver Goethe.

But Lindblad may now be the next in line for a Formula 1 chance, with the British driver having earned the admiration of Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, and his title victory in New Zealand this weekend has only strengthened his position.

Even before heading into Formula 2, Lindblad had the opportunity to secure enough points to clear the 40-point threshold to become eligible for an FIA Super Licence – the licence required by the governing body to permit drivers to race in Formula 1.

Lindblad had scored a cumulative 15 points across three different Formula 4 series as he finished fifth, fourth, and third in F4 UAE, Italy, and Europe in 2023, while he earned another 15 points from finishing fourth in Formula 3 last year.

Red Bull sent Lindlad to New Zealand to race in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship over the winter, with a strong showing in the championship enough to get him across the line – a total of 18 points being up for grabs with victory in the series.

Lindblad took to the unfamiliar series and circuits with aplomb, securing seven victories across the first four rounds to build an impressive lead heading into the final round at Highlands Motorsport Park.

With three races across the final round, Lindblad only needed to keep his nose clean and deliver a single strong result to pull away from title rivals Zack Scoular and Nikita Johnson, which he managed in the very first race of the weekend.

Lindblad finished second in the first race, beaten by Patrick Heuzenroeder, with the pair pulling away from the rest of the field for most of the race. While Lindblad had a scare late on as he slowed dramatically to fall into the clutches of the third and fourht-place battle, he held on to finish second.

His now-74-point lead over his pursuers is too big to be closed down in the final two races, meaning Lindblad is crowned the series champion and he crosses the 40-point threshold for an FIA Super Licence with ease.

“I’m definitely relieved,” said the new champion.

“I knew after Teretonga I was in a very good position and effectively had one hand on the trophy, so it was more about finishing the races here and I’m very glad to have it wrapped up today.”

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow and having some fun.”

However, one hurdle still remains before Lindblad can be considered an option as a reserve driver for the Red Bull squads.

With Lindblad not turning 18 until August 2025, he is too young to be automatically given the licence. As a result, should Red Bull wish to get him a super licence before August, special dispensation must be sought from the FIA.

Last year, the FIA relaxed its Super Licence requirements slightly, in order to allow dispensation to be sought in this exact scenario – the change in process is believed to have come about as a result of Andrea Kimi Antonelli – also 17 years old – being eligible for a Super Licence before turning 18.

Assuming Lindblad is given this dispensation, the British driver would thus become an immediate reserve option for the two Red Bull teams.

While Yuki Tsunoda is the first port of call for Red Bull Racing should either Max Verstappen or Liam Lawson be unable to take part in a race weekend, Lindblad would be a prime candidate to step in at Racing Bulls should either Tsunoda or new signing Isack Hadjar be unable to race.

Recently, Helmut Marko spoke of Lindblad’s strengths as he appeared on the Inside Line podcast.

“It’s a great pleasure and enjoyment to work with Max, but Max won’t drive forever. Especially not as long as [Fernando] Alonso or [Lewis] Hamilton are doing.

“And the junior team [ambition] is to find new talents. And we are not looking for a new Max. We’re looking for a new champion.

“I think the next one which looks really promising is Arvid Lindblad.”

Asked to identify Lindblad’s strengths, he added: “First of all is his pure speed. He proved that in go-karting and in all the junior categories.

“He’s very smart and he is honest to himself. When he makes a mistake, he doesn’t look for excuses and he’s looking forward.

“He’s always one category ahead already. That’s also from his physical side.

“As for his mental preparation, when he goes in a new formula, he is one of the few ones who went directly from Formula 4 to F3.

“He has his opinion, and he knows how to prepare, and he commits to it step by step.

“So I would say it’s a very good combination between mental and driving skills.”

