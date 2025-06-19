Now armed with his FIA Super Licence, Arvid Lindblad said he has not been a part of any Red Bull discussions over how the team will respond should Max Verstappen receive a race ban.

Verstappen needs to get through Red Bull’s home race – the Austrian Grand Prix – without picking up a further point to ensure himself some breathing space when it comes to the prospect of being sidelined for a race, though Lindblad said the request for him to receive his Super Licence early – which was recently granted – was more of a “coincidence” than a reaction.

Arvid Lindblad: Next Red Bull star in the making?

After navigating the Canadian Grand Prix without adding to his 11 penalty points, Verstappen must do the same again in Austria, after which his two points for colliding with McLaren’s Lando Norris at last year’s Austrian Grand Prix will come off his tally.

But, should Verstappen pick up any further points in Austria, Red Bull would need a replacement plan for Silverstone.

PlanetF1.com understands that Racing Bulls duo Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson both have an equal chance of getting the call-up in such a scenario.

That would of course leave a seat to fill at Racing Bulls, and it just so happens that Red Bull’s impressive protégé Arvid Lindblad was recently approved for his FIA Super Licence after Red Bull’s request for special dispensation, the 17-year-old establishing himself as a Formula 2 title contender as he sits P3 in the standings with two race wins claimed so far.

However, Lindblad revealed that Red Bull’s request for the early granting of his Super Licence was made in February, making the recent approval and Verstappen’s situation just a “coincidence”.

Asked by PlanetF1.com if there has been any talks over a Racing Bulls or Red Bull Racing debut in the event Verstappen serves a race ban, Lindblad replied: “I don’t know. I haven’t been involved in those conversations.

“I mean, the Super License was requested in February. So I think it’s much more of a coincidence that it’s kind of been approved at a time when Max is a bit on the edge with the points.

“But I don’t know what the plan would be if something were to happen.”

Lindblad has caught the attention of Red Bull senior advisor and driver programme boss Helmut Marko, with an F1 2026 Racing Bulls seat very much a possibility should he continue on his impressive trajectory.

Red Bull may not believe in a next Max Verstappen – the reigning four-time World Champion having established himself as an all-time F1 great – but Lindblad was highlighted by Marko as Red Bull’s potential next champion.

And Lindblad was asked what are his biggest similarities with Verstappen, and where do they differ most.

“I don’t know, I mean, it’s hard to really compare me,” he said. “I’m still a lot younger than Max.

“It’s nice to get a comparison to a four-time World Champion, but I think it’s hard to really compare us.

“I’m just very focused on doing my best, driving fast and fighting hard. And maybe on that side you could say that there’s some similarities, but I think all drivers are like that.”

