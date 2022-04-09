After a disappointing start to the season, Aston Martin is considering its future engine suppliers amid talks of an Audi partnership.

2026 is likely going to see two new entries into Formula 1 in the forms of Audi and Porsche.

The two released a combined statement on Thursday that said a final call on their entries in F1 would be confirmed after the finalisation of the new 2026 regulations.

It said: “We have not yet made a decision as we are currently in the final evaluation phase. At this point, the new regulations for 2026 and subsequent years are not yet available.”

“These will set out far-reaching changes to make the sport more sustainable, which is a prerequisite for Audi’s possible entry.”

But while Porsche is said to be looking towards a partnership with Red Bull, making use of their new powertrain division, Audi has not been able to secure a partner yet.

Sources suggest that talks with McLaren over a potential takeover have stalled with neither party being satisfied that the deal will sufficiently benefit both teams. With that door shutting a few more have opened up.

Both Williams and Aston Martin have expressed interest in a tie-up with the German automotive engineering company.

After Aston Martin’s poor start to their new chapter in F1 and not challenging the front as owner Lawrence Stroll desires, a partnership or even a complete takeover with Audi could offer the team a boost, or even a way out for Lawrence Stroll if the F1 team is not making the necessary improvements.

Earlier this year there was a rumour Aston Martin would be creating their own engines for the 2026 rule adjustments. Having Audi as a partner during that endeavour could prove hugely beneficial as Audi has years of racing knowledge and experience as well as the very large budget needed.

When approached regarding the potential engine change, Aston Martin did not completely rule it out.

An Aston Martin spokesperson said via Motorsport.com: “We are happy with our current power unit partner Mercedes-Benz, to whom we are contracted for some years yet. Mercedes-Benz’s F1 power unit is a good one.

“We have no alternative plans at this time – however you should never say never in F1 and we are actively exploring options with our new strategic partner Aramco.”