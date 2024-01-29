Aston Martin and Alpine announce new sponsorship deals ahead of F1 2024 season

Alpine and Aston Martin have each landed prominent new sponsorship deals ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The pre-season is always a prime time for F1 teams to land new sponsors and fresh deals to add to their portfolio and bolster their finances, with every team’s commercial department working overtime to secure those lucrative packages.

Recently, McLaren announced they had secured Spanish drinks brand Estrella Galicia 0,0 after snaffling them away from Ferrari, while Alpine and Aston Martin are the latest teams to announce some new sponsors.

Alpine announces new sponsor Shamir

The Enstone-based squad has confirmed a renewal of their existing deal with Israeli company Shamir Optical Industry.

Having been partners for the past four years, the extension of their deal has been confirmed as a ‘multi-year collaboration’.

Shamir, a producer of optical lenses and part of the EssilorLuxottica Group, delivers advanced safety equipment and lenses – such as providing helmets with state-of-the-art lenses to reduce glare and improve vision in low light conditions.

The lenses also help the drivers and pitlane mechanics adjust to changing light conditions, reduce eye fatigue, and even reduce reaction time due to visual clarity.

“We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Shamir, a partner that shares our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology,” said David Gendry, Alpine’s chief commercial officer.

“We look forward to continuing our work towards visual excellence and introducing more state-of-the-art solutions with the work we are doing with Shamir.”

Aston Martin establishes new sponsorship deal with OMP

Elsewhere, Aston Martin has signed a new deal with the Racing Force Group to establish a new multi-year partnership with OMP – they become Aston Martin’s new official racewear supplier.

Both race drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, as well as the team’s reserve and test drivers, will now wear OMP products. This includes the new OMP ONE-SL race suit, along with bespoke gloves, shoes, and underwear designed to meet and exceed the FIA’s strongest safety standards.

Aston Martin’s mechanics will also wear OMP, including fireproof suits and shoes.

“The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team is delighted to begin a multi-year partnership with OMP – a world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of racing equipment,” said Andy Stevenson, Aston Martin’s sporting director.

