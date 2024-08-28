Acknowledging the rumours that Alpine has entered the conversation, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack would be “really happy” if they get Adrian Newey.

The speculation continues to rumble on regarding the future of Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey. His official exit from Red Bull will occur early in 2025, with the question being where he will pop up on the grid next, considering Newey has said he will “probably go again”.

Aston Martin look to seal Adrian Newey deal amid Alpine twist

After initial rumours made Ferrari the favourites, that later shifted to Aston Martin, to the point where respected Italian publication Autosprint mentioned a £100million Aston Martin approach which had sealed Newey’s signature.

But, with the anticipated announcement upon Formula 1’s return from the summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix not arriving, the Newey situation took a further twist with Alpine now reportedly in the mix, Newey having held “pretty extensive talks” with the team’s returning executive advisor Flavio Briatore, as per the BBC’s Andrew Benson.

Aston Martin team principal Krack has seen this speculation, and hopes the “hunt” for Newey will end with him joining Aston Martin.

“I think we are all pushing, but I think the same is true for all the other competitors,” he told F1 TV in regards to Newey.

“Everybody’s trying to have someone of this calibre in [their] team.

“I think we are in the hunt with other teams. I read last week there was another team coming into the game with Alpine, and this is all part of the rumour mill, but I would be really happy if he would come to us in the end.”

Newey is managed by former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan, who recently revealed that an agreement is in place with Red Bull which dictates the announcement of any future plans for Newey, who will spend the remainder of his Red Bull tenure working on the RB17 hypercar.

“To my knowledge… and Adrian is having the time and the summer of his life,” Jordan began on the Formula For Success podcast, where he appears alongside 13-time race winner David Coulthard.

“He’s still working with Red Bull on terms with the RB17 and he is absolutely overjoyed with that. He thinks it’s great, as indeed he has built other cars before, and I dare say that it’s something that will be on his mind to see.

“And at the moment, he just wants to enjoy summer like what he has seen when he was a student or a university student and stuff like that, and feel free. And himself and Amanda [Adrian’s wife] keep posting his messages about away with the dogs and stuff like that, and with the open top cars and on the south coast of the UK when the weather is not hailstones and brimstones.

“So the reality is that he will be given the time to make his decision, and when there’s something to say, he will say it, and if he doesn’t say it, I’ll say it, but I think it’ll be him. It’s always going to be his decision.

“And he’s been a great friend of yours, and you know that, even if I did know, I certainly wouldn’t be telling you, and I certainly wouldn’t be telling anybody, because there are agreements put in place to be honoured.

“And that is, it was an agreement with Red Bull as regards releasing of any future ideas that we may be doing. So that will be adhered to and it will be respected 100 per cent.”

Newey has designed title-winning F1 cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, with a total of 25 titles claimed through Newey’s designs.

