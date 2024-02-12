Gallery: A closer look at the Aston Martin AMR24 after its Silverstone launch

Aston Martin launched the AMR24 on Monday, decked out in British Racing Green for the majority of its livery, while following the trend of exposed carbon elsewhere to save weight.

The team hope this car will be “more of an all-rounder” and able to compete in the ever-evolving development race this year, having flown out of the traps in 2023 before falling away from contention after their rivals caught up.

After finishing a much-improved P5 in the Constructors’ Championship with eight podiums last season, Team Silverstone hope this will be the car that can bring race victories this time around.

Gallery: All the angles of the Aston Martin AMR24

Technical director Dan Fallows explained that significant changes have taken place throughout the car, with the aim of making it not just fast, but able to be developed upon as the 2024 season progresses.

“The floor is the biggest area of downforce generation on an F1 car and it’s constantly being evolved. Getting it right will be of paramount importance to our success in 2024,” Fallows said.

“Work has been done on both ends of the car’s suspension. The front will work more efficiently alongside the front wing, and aero work has been done at the rear to optimise our layout in that area.”

“Even with the stable regulations, there are endless possibilities for refinement. I would call the AMR24 a strong evolution of last year’s car and it does look quite different with many new parts to give us a strong platform for development.

PlanetF1.com recommends

The 12 drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

Aston Martin reveal 2024 AMR24 at Silverstone launch event

“The chassis design is new, as well as the nose, front wing, front suspension and rear suspension. We want to compete in the development race this season and this car is designed to do just that.

“Another area of focus has been to broaden the car’s operating window. We have focused on more versatility for a wider range of specific circuit characteristics.

“We want a race car that is more of an all-rounder. We believe the AMR24 provides the ideal platform for in-season development and a sustained season-long challenge.”

Read next: Fernando Alonso doubts Lewis Hamilton Ferrari move motive: ‘not his childhood dream 12 months ago’