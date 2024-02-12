Aston Martin give AMR24 first on-track running with Silverstone shakedown

Aston Martin have given the AMR24 its first laps at Silverstone after the car was launched to the world on Monday morning.

With Silverstone just a matter of metres from the team’s base, Lance Stroll was pictured behind the wheel of the team’s 2024 car, taking it around the track for the first time.

Teams have seen their permitted filming days doubled from 100km to 200km this season, offering Aston Martin an increased opportunity to put their car to work for the first time.

Aston Martin complete Silverstone shakedown with AMR24

Having finished fifth in the Constructors’ Championship last season with eight podium finishes along the way – all for Fernando Alonso – the team are hopeful that the AMR24 will be able to offer them the next step to jump to compete for victories.

And shortly after the launch of the AMR24 on Monday, Aston Martin posted a video on their social media channels of the car leaving the pit lane at Silverstone for the first time.

“First run in the AMR24, great to be in the car,” Stroll said afterwards. “It felt good, the car looks good, and I can’t wait to get back out there.

“It’s been a lot of hard work by everyone over the winter to build this car, I’m really proud of all the guys and it’s always an exciting day to get out there for the first time in a new car.”

First laps on track. #AMR24 pic.twitter.com/F8B2b29VSg — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 12, 2024

PlanetF1.com recommends

The 12 drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

Aston Martin reveal 2024 AMR24 at Silverstone launch event

Technical director Dan Fallows said he aims for the AMR24 to be “more of an all-rounder” compared to its predecessor, which will offer the team more of an opportunity to compete in the frantic race to implement upgrades throughout the year.

“The chassis design is new, as well as the nose, front wing, front suspension and rear suspension,” he said. “We want to compete in the development race this season and this car is designed to do just that.

“Another area of focus has been to broaden the car’s operating window. We have focused on more versatility for a wider range of specific circuit characteristics.

“We want a race car that is more of an all-rounder. We believe the AMR24 provides the ideal platform for in-season development and a sustained season-long challenge.”

Read next: Gallery: A closer look at the Aston Martin AMR24 after its Silverstone launch