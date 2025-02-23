F1 2025 launch season rolls on with the Aston Martin AMR25 the latest creation to emerge from under its covers.

This may be the last year of the current ruleset before that huge chassis and engine revamp for F1 2026, but Aston Martin are not coasting to that transition. In fact, the AMR25 represents a total redesign from its predecessor.

Aston Martin unveil the AMR25 car for F1 2025 season

Under the stewardship of ambitious billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin has been building the foundations for their World Championship target.

A new factory and windtunnel is up and running, F1 design legend Adrian Newey starts work from March and a Honda engine deal is agreed from F1 2026.

But before Formula 1 enters its new era, can the Aston Martin AMR25 provide the perfect shot of momentum?

The team has certainly pulled out all the stops to make sure it does, with a “100 per cent new” aerodynamic approach taken with the AMR25.

The changes for the Aston Martin AMR25 are extensive, including a new front wing described by the team as a “significant evolution”, while redesigned sidepods are referred to as “the most striking change visually compared” to the AMR24.

Elsewhere, there is a redesigned floor to work with the revised bodywork, plus new brake ducts front and rear.

Aston Martin continue with the same driver line-up of two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll for F1 2025, the team looking to rebound after a challenging 2024 which failed to yield a podium finish.

With the AMR25 now free from its covers, Alonso and Stroll do not have long to wait before they can experience their new challenger on the track for the first time, with a filming day scheduled for February 24 at the Bahrain International Circuit ahead of the three-day pre-season test getting underway on February 26.

Andy Cowell, Aston Martin Group CEO and team principal, said: “I’m excited to get this season started and see the AMR25 hit the track tomorrow in Bahrain.

“It’s the culmination of tremendous hard work and dedication at the AMR Technology Campus. We are all inspired by the DNA of Aston Martin and we have a relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the track.

“For this year’s car we’ve really taken on board the lessons and feedback from last season. We’ve focused on creating a more driveable car for Lance and Fernando and we’ve pushed hard to make it more benign.

“We expect it to be a tight and competitive field from the get-go in Australia, so we know it won’t be easy. Our aims are realistic with a view to how we can continually improve in all areas, especially as we, like all teams, approach a vital shake-up of the regulations in 2026.”

