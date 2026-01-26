Aston Martin outlines F1 testing plans for Barcelona shakedown

Aston Martin has outlined when it intends to begin its pre-season testing programme for the F1 2026 season.

The Silverstone-based squad is not taking part in the first day of running in Barcelona, but intends to take to the track later this week.

Aston Martin AMR26 to debut in Barcelona shakedown

As revealed by PlanetF1.com last week, Aston Martin has delayed the start to its pre-season testing programme for the F1 2026 season and was one of several teams not to take to the track on Monday, with McLaren and Ferrari also sitting out the day.

Williams confirmed last week that it will not take part in the test at all, citing delays to the car build programme, which could have stemmed from the possibility that the Grove-based squad took some time to get its new chassis through all the relevant FIA crash and stress tests.

Speculation has abounded about the first Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin, with rumours suggesting details such as the chassis being overweight or that the AMR26 is yet to pass the crash tests.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that the AMR26 has indeed passed the relevant tests, although it’s thought that the latest specification of some components may still need the necessary homologation.

Either way, the car does appear set to take to the track before the conclusion of the Barcelona test, with a team spokesperson clarifying to PlanetF1.com that, “The AMR26 will be in Barcelona later this week for its shakedown.

“Our intention is to run on Thursday and Friday.”

