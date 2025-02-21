Aston Martin has been able to create an almost completely brand-new aerodynamic package for F1 2025, having taken onboard lessons from last year’s troublesome AMR24.

While Aston Martin repeated its fifth-place finish in the championship in 2024, the team’s competitiveness had fallen away compared to the previous season as Fernando Alonso racked up numerous podium finishes in 2023.

Andy Cowell explains Aston Martin’s revolutionary aerodynamics

With the AMR24 proving a reluctant competitor, with the team’s upgrades having little effect on its forward momentum through the season, new team boss Andy Cowell explained how taking on board the findings of last season has allowed Aston Martin to be quite diligent in the creation of the AMR25.

Cowell, who joined Aston Martin as Group CEO in October, replaced Mike Krack as team boss in a management restructuring last month, with Krack moving into a new role as chief trackside engineer.

Having overseen the work carried out by Aston Martin through the winter, Cowell revealed that the aerodynamics of the team’s 2025 car has been completely overhauled for this season.

“I think we’ve got a reasonable understanding of last year’s car and what we’ve worked on through the winter is to try and create a car that is more stable through a corner, and is more predictable to drive through the race,” Cowell told media, including PlanetF1.com, at the F1 75 launch event at the O2 Arena in London this week.

“We feel that that will reward us well with regard to race performance, because as well as several areas where we could see that there were improvements to make, we’ve worked on that as well through the winter.

“So the aerodynamic package of the car is close to 100 percent new, a huge amount of effort put in at the campus by everyone.

“The aero release points were later than we’ve ever done before with a car. That’s thanks to the investment that’s been put into the campus and the capability of the operations team, in particular, but also the design group.

“Both those groups have enabled the aero development team to spend several more weekends in the wind tunnel and I’m looking forward to seeing that on track and seeing the on-track results correlate with the measurements that are done on campus.”

Cowell’s reveal means Aston Martin is taking a somewhat different approach to much of the grid, as F1 heads into the final year of the current regulations. Evolution is very much the name of the game, with an example being Alpine’s continuation with last year’s chassis, but Aston Martin appears to have plumped for revolution on the aerodynamic front rather than toil further with its previous package.

Having been behind the wheel for the team’s experimentation with last year’s car, Fernando Alonso explained how these findings, combined with learnings from Aston Martin’s brand-new state-of-the-art simulator, will hopefully pay off on the new machine.

“I think we did learn a lot last year. The second part of the season was sort of experiments going on in the way of learning even more things [for] 2025,” he said.

“The car simulator has been updated as well, so we’ve been working a lot in the sim as well to be able to develop the car a little bit more precisely than in the last few seasons.

“We have new tools. We have a new organisation. We have new people in place to tackle some of the weaknesses that we, for sure, identified last year.

“So I think we start in a much better place, and we still need to work a lot, for sure.

“We lost a little bit of time and months last year, and we think we will catch up very soon.”

Lance Stroll agreed with his two-time F1 World Champion teammate, saying, “There was a lot of experimenting throughout the course of last year, and I think we learned a lot about why some of the upgrades didn’t bring us what we wanted.

“Everything that’s gone into the development of this year’s car has really taken in all the lessons we learned from last year. So is it ever good enough? No, until we’re on the top step of the podium, but we’re all excited and we’ll see what we can do.”

Essentially, 2025 will serve as a proving ground for Aston Martin’s vastly upgraded infrastructure and new signings. While the progress made this year will have diminishing returns as the regulations are torn up for F1 2026, if the team does make demonstrable progress this year, it will underline that Aston Martin has the ability to act and deliver upon its findings and that its tools can be trusted.

“2025 is important,” he said.

“The car that we first race in Melbourne, the updates that we do through the year are going to show whether we manage to stitch together the creativity, computer simulation, wind tunnel measurements, driver in the loop simulator, and then make full-size parts that you know when the stopwatch stops, it says, yes, the cars gone quicker.

“So it’s important that we get to the point that our toolset works well together. Quality levels are high. Correlations good between the three aerodynamic worlds and having confidence in those tools ahead of going racing in 2026.”

Following the livery reveal in London, Aston Martin’s AMR25 will hit the track for a shakedown in Bahrain on Sunday as well as being revealed via a digital launch.

