Aston Martin has signed former Red Bull junior Jak Crawford to their driver development programme, with extensive simulator and on-track plans serving as a “big motivator”.

The 18-year-old American racer had been a Red Bull Junior since 2020, but departed the programme at the end of 2023, following his rookie season in Formula 2.

Crawford’s Formula 1 ambitions have been given a major lifeline though after he was picked up by Aston Martin, while he prepares for a second F2 season after swapping Hitech for DAMS.

Jak Crawford to experience Aston Martin simulator and AMR22

As well as supporting the Aston Martin team with vital sim work, Crawford has also been promised the chance to drive the AMR22, which the team fielded in the 2022 campaign.

This represents a huge opportunity in Crawford’s career, as in 2024 teams will be permitted to use ground effect cars for the first time in private tests.

Reacting to his Aston Martin link-up, Crawford said: “I am proud to take this next step in my career. The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is a great place to learn and grow, and the programme ahead sounds exciting.

“I cannot wait to start working with everyone – especially on the simulator where I can make a contribution to the team’s performance on race weekends. I’m thrilled to get the chance to drive the AMR22 car later this year. It is a big motivator for me to work hard and make the most of this great opportunity.”

Team principal Mike Krack added: “A big welcome to Jak as he begins an exciting journey with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

“He has shown great potential throughout his junior career and we look forward to supporting his learning and development as he steps into the AMR22 for the first time.

“As part of the growth of the team we want to offer talented young drivers a valuable development programme and I have no doubt Jak will flourish in this environment. We are fortunate to have state-of-the art facilities and world-class personnel, who will prepare Jak to race at the very highest level.”

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will continue to form the Aston Martin driver line-up for F1 2024, while 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich remains their test and reserve driver.

