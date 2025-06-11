Lance Stroll will return to action for Aston Martin at his home race, the Canadian Grand Prix, after missing the race in Spain.

Stroll’s status for the Canadian GP at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve had been left uncertain as injury forced him out of the Grand Prix action in Barcelona, but Aston Martin has confirmed that Stroll will be back alongside Fernando Alonso as an Aston Martin two-car attack returns for Canada.

Lance Stroll good to go for Canadian Grand Prix

Just hours after qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix, Stroll’s withdrawal from the race was announced, an Aston Martin statement to PlanetF1.com reading: “Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023.

“As a result, his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery.”

Stroll – in the days following the Spanish GP – underwent a procedure which was carried out by renowned MotoGP surgeon Dr Xavier Mir, though his status for his home race in Canada was unclear, until now.

The team has confirmed that Stroll will be back in the car for Canada, a potential headache averted, with both Aston Martin reserves Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne away on 24 Hours of Le Mans action.

Aston Martin revealed that Stroll was back behind the wheel ahead of Canadian GP, putting in laps at Circuit Paul Ricard, the former home of the French Grand Prix.

“We are pleased to confirm that Lance Stroll will be back with the team competing in Montreal this weekend,” Aston Martin said in a statement.

“He had a successful medical procedure to resolve the symptoms he has been experiencing and completed some laps in an old F1 car at Paul Ricard earlier this week.

“Lance is feeling fit and healthy, and is excited to compete in front of his home crowd.”

Reacting to the confirmation, Stroll said: “I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home Grand Prix this weekend.

“I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd. I’m feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare. Thanks for all the support, see you guys this weekend!”