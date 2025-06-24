Aston Martin has announced the signing of Mari Boya as the first member of its all-new Driver Academy programme.

The Silverstone-based squad has extended its driver development programme with the launch of its Driver Academy, and is designed to “identify, support, and develop exceptional driving talent.”

The Academy has also formed a strategic partnership with DPK Racing, a karting operation and the official team of FA Alonso Kart chassis.

“We are also proud to launch the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team Driver Academy, a programme designed to identify, support, and develop exceptional driving talent,” said Andy Cowell, Aston Martin team principal.

“This initiative gives us the opportunity to shape the next generation of drivers, helping them grow into the complete package both on and off the track.

“Guiding young talent through some of the most challenging and competitive phases of their careers is not only a privilege, but a shared passion across the entire team.”

The programme’s inaugural signing, Boya, is a 21-year-old Spaniard currently competing in Formula 3 with MP Motorsport.

His motorsport career started in karting, winning national titles in 2015, 2016, and 2018. Also in 2018, he won the IAME Winter Cup.

Graduating to Formula 4 in 2020, he was second in the Spanish Championship before finishing second in the Eurocup-3, an alternate to the Formula Regional European Championship.

He was then a race winner in his rookie Formula 3 campaign en route to 15th in the standings last season. Midway through the 2025 championship, he occupies 13th with one podium from 10 races.

“Joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team Driver Academy is a dream come true,” he said.

“It’s a unique opportunity to learn from a team with so much ambition in Formula 1.

“My goal is to absorb as much knowledge as possible, contribute in every way I can, and continue showing my potential on track.

“Being part of such a prestigious Formula One team and stepping into the Aston Martin Aramco environment is incredibly special.

“The AMR Technology Campus is an inspiring place to be, and I’m excited for the opportunities ahead as I continue working hard and growing as a driver.

“Having role models like Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Pedro de la Rosa within the team makes this journey even more meaningful. I couldn’t be happier.

“My focus now is to repay the team’s trust with strong performances.”

Cowell added: “We are very happy to welcome Mari to the new programme.

“He is a promising talent with a strong track record, natural speed, and a determined mindset, but he is also an incredibly well-rounded athlete – a trait we value in motorsport.

“Our aim is to support his development in every area, from racecraft and technical feedback to media, fitness, and personal growth, preparing him for the demands of top-level racing.”

In addition to Boya, Aston Martin also has Jak Crawford on its books as a member of its development programme, while Stoffel Vandoorne and Felipe Drugovich share reserve driver duties in support of Alonso and Stroll.

