Aston Martin are said to be facing a “serious, serious winter” that could see heads rolling if the team cannot regain lost ground with the AMR24.

Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso were all the talk in the first half of this year’s championship as the Spaniard and his new team grabbed six podiums in the first eight races, including a run of three to start the season.

Red Bull’s closest competitor in a car that bore a notable resemblance to the RB19 and that was spearheaded by former Red Bull man Dan Fallows, Aston Martin were P2 in the Constructors’ Championship before the decline began.

Aston Martin admit they took a ‘wrong’ turn

Losing ground to Mercedes, Ferrari, and later McLaren as the three teams made big gains with their updates, Aston Martin went in to the opposite direction.

It had the team’s deputy technical director Eric Blandin admitting: “We were led in a certain direction by our simulation tools on the aerodynamic side, and we did follow a path that was just the wrong one.”

Aston Martin tried to correct that with their United States Grand Prix update but so far there haven’t been any signs, at least from the outside, of progress.

Neither driver has featured inside the top ten in qualifying in the last two races while Lance Stroll’s P7 in the US were their only points as the drivers recorded a double DNF in Mexico.

Appearing on the On Track GP podcast, 2015 Le Mans LMP2 winner Richard Bradley believes Aston Martin are in for a long, hard winter.

“They’re gonna have a serious, serious winter otherwise a lot of people are going to have their heads rolling and getting a few P45s I think,” he said.

And, he thinks making progress, especially if Aston Martin have taken a wrong turn with the car’s philosophy, is going to be very difficult.

“They have to,” he said. “But then again, next year’s changes aren’t that dramatic so how much can you actually find.

“If you’ve gone down a path with a philosophy, unless you completely change the philosophy and then you’ve got all the issues that come with having to learn that, to be this bad at this stage they’re in quite big trouble.”

Bradley reckons Aston Martin’s current hurt will only continue at the next race in Brazil where once again the AMR23’s cooling will be put to the test.

“Having to DNFs, Brazil is another circuit which is at altitude so if it was anything to do with cooling then they’re going to be in big trouble. Also, Brazil has a much lower average speed so much less cooling.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me if they have a double DNF next weekend as well,” he said.

Having been second in the early standings, Aston Martin are down in fifth place with three races remaining, 20 points behind McLaren.

