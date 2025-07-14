George Russell could yet come on the market for F1 2026, but Aston Martin are enjoying the “stability” of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

With both drivers signed-up for F1 2026, team boss Andy Cowell spoke of the positive effect which this is having on their preparations for F1’s new era – Aston Martin a team to watch – potentially closing an avenue for Russell, who is looking to secure his future on the grid.

George Russell: Aston Martin out as a Plan B?

While Russell rated the chances that he is not a Mercedes driver in F1 2026 as “exceptionally low“, he is yet to receive a new contract to secure his seat beyond the current season, as speculation continues to swirl that Verstappen could swap Red Bull for Mercedes.

Formula 1 is approaching a huge shift in the regulations, with new cars and power units on the way for F1 2026, creating a great deal of intrigue around Mercedes, considering how they went on a run of eight Constructors’ Championship wins the last time the engine formula changed.

Red Bull meanwhile will become an engine manufacturer for the first time – Red Bull Powertrains working alongside Ford – though Russell sparked rumours that Verstappen may not be there to experience it, having suggested “ongoing” talks between Verstappen and Mercedes were complicating his path to a new deal.

Should Russell find himself without a Mercedes seat for F1 2026, Aston Martin has been speculated as a potential suitor for his services, rumours which were put to team boss Andy Cowell at the British Grand Prix.

His response was to wax lyrical about how the “stability” of having Alonso and Stroll contracted for next season is boosting preparations.

Aston Martin begins its engine partnership with Honda from next season, while Adrian Newey – the F1 design legend who arrived in March after leaving Red Bull – has been hard at work designing the 2026 Aston Martin.

“We’re super fortunate. We’ve got this exciting run into ’26,” said Cowell.

“Changing the power unit – we’re working with Honda on that – changing the aerodynamics, we’ve got Adrian [Newey] working on that, we’ve got new facilities.

“But the stability that we’ve got in having Lance and Fernando signed up for next year means that they’re not only helping us now develop the tools that we’re using for ’26, ’27 and beyond, but they’re working directly on the concept of the car.

“The discussions in the wind tunnel are about the aerodynamic shape, but they’re also about driver environment. How much space is there in the cockpit? Adrian tends not to leave much space in the cockpit. Everything’s exceptionally tight. But that stability of having two drivers signed up through into ’26 is really helping us.”

If a Mercedes driver did ultimately make way for Verstappen, it is not guaranteed to be Russell, with teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli also not yet contracted beyond F1 2025.

Antonelli admits that there is plenty happening behind the scenes, and can only put his best foot forward.

“Obviously, there’s a lot going on, but I’m sure that the team is doing their best to provide the best for the future,” Antonelli told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“They’re not looking only for next year, but they’re looking as well for the future. So obviously there’s a lot going on, but a lot of talks, but my goal is just to try and do my best, no matter what.”

He added: “I got this opportunity from Mercedes and there’s no talks with anyone else going on.

“I’m very happy where I am, and I’m also quite sure with the team and also what they want from me.

“I need to just do my best, minimise all the mistakes and then try to deliver the best job possible. I know the team has a lot of trust in me, and so I’m not really worried.”

