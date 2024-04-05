It would appear Red Bull can rest a little easier on any Adrian Newey concerns, their design chief having been linked with a sensational move to rivals Aston Martin.

Formula 1’s dominant force Red Bull has understandably been a common target for the ambitious Aston Martin team in recent years when it comes to poaching key staff members, such as Dan Follows, Red Bull’s former aerodynamics boss who is now technical director at the Silverstone-based outfit.

Adrian Newey to Aston Martin off the table?

The Fallows deal was quickly followed by the acquisition of designer Andrew Alessi, who left Red Bull to become Aston Martin’s head of technical operations, and a recent report suggested that Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll was chasing their biggest snare from the Red Bull ranks yet in the form of Newey.

Stroll had allegedly approached Newey at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to table a “big-money” offer in an effort to lure him to Aston Martin, Red Bull having become the clear standard of F1’s ground effect era under Newey’s lead.

From 2026, meanwhile, Aston Martin will take over use of the Honda power unit as the Japanese manufacturer’s ultra-successful Red Bull alliance comes to an end.

However, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack was in no mood to entertain the rumours when speaking to Sky F1 after FP2 at the Japanese Grand Prix, as he moved to shut down the prospect of Newey to Aston Martin.

Asked if there was any truth to Aston Martin’s alleged Newey approach, Krack simply replied: “No.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Adrian Newey reports: A test of Red Bull strength or another show of Aston Martin ambition?

How F1 genius Adrian Newey ‘almost bankrupted’ Aston Martin

Pushed to expand on this very brief response, Krack obliged with: “We have a very strong technical team with Dan, with Tom [McCullough, performance director], with Luca [Furbatto, engineering director], we were joined lately by Bob Bell [executive director].

“So, we’re quite happy with what we have at the moment.”

The Red Bull influence has not only been felt in Aston Martin’s personnel over recent years, but also when it comes to their cars, which have often drawn similarities to Red Bull’s approach in the ground effect era.

This has continued with Aston Martin’s upgraded AMR24 for the Japanese Grand Prix, which features revised sidepods.

1996 World Champion Damon Hill described the upgraded AMR24 to Krack as “uncannily similar again to Red Bull’s progress as well”, with Red Bull having also rolled out an upgraded RB20 at Suzuka, though Krack believes there is a general trend of conversion under the stable regulations, rather than Aston Martin specifically “chasing their every move” as Hill put it.

“I think when you have the regulations the way they are and they are consistent over the years, I think you will see a general trend of convergence between the cars,” Krack said.

“And you see it with all the cars. They are all converging to a similar philosophy. So I don’t think that there is anything special on ours compared to others, to be honest.”

Aston Martin are still searching for their first podium finish of F1 2024, having scored eight top-three results with Fernando Alonso last season.

Read next: Red Bull and Aston Martin with interesting upgrades for Japanese GP