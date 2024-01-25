Big Aston Martin breakthrough as AMR24 build plans come to light

After their development problems in 2023, Aston Martin are now confident they have a better understanding of their car ahead of the new season.

Aston Martin started the 2023 season very strongly, but fell away and admitted they had made errors over their choice of development.

But they believe that will be a thing of the past with performance director Tom McCullough suggesting they “know what parts” to bring to a circuit.

Aston Martin confident development mistakes are fixed

Aston Martin’s inexperience in developing can be explained via their recent, sudden move to the front of the grid but, if they want to become title challengers, they need to find a way to be consistently competitive throughout a year.

McCullough believes they have done just that.

“I think now we can go to any track and we know what parts to put together to be the best on that track,” he said.

“We want to build a car that doesn’t need to change the setup so much to always be strong.”

It has also been a period of immense change at their Silverstone HQ with their new factory being unveiled ahead of the British Grand Prix last season. But even if the doors have now been opened, the factory is still being renovated.

“We are still in the process of every time I go back, the factory’s changing,” McCullough said.

“Building three – the wind tunnel – is looking really impressive and making great progress. Building two – between the two of them, on a daily basis – is shooting up. And that’s obviously a lot of work for a lot of people who aren’t just focusing on designing, developing and manufacturing a Formula 1 car.

“Then we’ve brought new people into the team over the last 12-to-24 months. New people are still joining. And as a technical function, we’re all learning to work with each other.

“We’re all learning and understanding the regulations, the car, developing our processes, trying to improve, take input from all those different areas. And I just think the journey we’re on as far as a group of technical people – but also as a company – being able to design, manufacture stuff in a much shorter turnaround time.

“Every year you’re pushing these things, but we’ve got the firepower now to be pushing those things even later, which is ultimately part of becoming a team that’s fighting right at the front.”

