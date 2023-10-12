Aston Martin will race under a new name for the F1 2024 season, with Cognizant stepping back from their position as title sponsor.

Aston Martin’s official team name entry is ‘Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team’, but this will change for the F1 2024 season as IT multinational Cognizant’s relationship with the team evolves.

Last week, Aston Martin confirmed an extension to their deal with Cognizant, having signed the US-based business technology firm ahead of the team’s launch following their rebrand from Racing Point.

Aston Martin and Cognizant renew, but on different terms

While Aston Martin and Cognizant will continue working together, they will not feature as part of the team’s entry name for 2024.

“Cognizant was our first title partner,” an Aston Martin team spokesperson told PlanetF1.com.

“They engaged with Aston Martin in order to build the reputation of their brand. Cognizant is a $35b company with 300,000 employees – but three years ago, it wasn’t a household name.

“Through the first phase of their partnership with us, they’ve achieved that – now, lots more people know who Cognizant are and what they do.

“This was always planned as phase two of that relationship – after achieving global brand awareness, they are deepening their partnership with us, they are applying their digital transformation to our business – both on and off the racetrack – and we are now building a deeper, broader relationship with them.

“The new team name will be confirmed in early 2024.”

How will Aston Martin and Cognizant’s relationship evolve?

Aston Martin have also explained how they and Cognizant’s partnership will continue on over the next phase of their agreement.

There will be a joint effort to optimise operational efficiency across the new AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone, England, where Cognizant is providing ‘smart factory’ technology expertise to design the most modern, efficient building in F1 today.

Having become operational in June 2023, Cognizant will play a key role in the roll-out and maintenance of the technology within Aston Martin’s factory.

There will also be a “continued focus on joint sustainability, community and inclusion initiatives, including a drive toward zero-emission commitments through energy-efficient technologies, as well as promotion of STEM education in the United Kingdom and the United States with more hands-on learning experiences for students with AMF1 Team engineers and Cognizant technologists.

“Further advancement of inclusion initiatives as part of the AMF1 Team’s Make A Mark initiative; in 2022 together with Cognizant a mutual inclusion programme was launched to target and champion – among others – International Women’s Day, Black History Month, PRIDE, and Women In Engineering.”

