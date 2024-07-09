Aston Martin confirm key technical signing as ‘formidable team’ takes shape

Aston Martin have appointed former Ferrari chassis technical director Enrico Cardile as F1 chief technical officer, following his departure from the Scuderia.

Ferrari announced Cardile’s departure on Monday after two decades with the team, but he will be making the move to pastures new from 2025 after a period of gardening leave.

Aston Martin announce Enrico Cardile as F1 chief technical officer

Cardile will take on his role next year as Aston Martin builds up its technical staff further, with the team confirming this is a new role within the senior technical group at the Silverstone-based team.

Cardile said: “I’m looking forward to joining Aston Martin Aramco. The ambition and desire are clear and it is a unique opportunity to be part of that journey.

“This is a personal and professional challenge and I look forward to working with the team to bring success to this iconic brand.”

Team owner Lawrence Stroll added: “I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco as we look to reinforce the technical leadership team ahead of significant regulation changes in 2026.

“I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team. Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition.

“Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October and our existing leaders we are creating a formidable team.”

Team principal Mike Krack said: “I am delighted to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco. Enrico has nearly 20 years of experience at Ferrari and will offer a fresh perspective to our technical strategy.

“This is a key appointment for the team as we build towards the new 2026 regulations – an important next step on our journey.”

