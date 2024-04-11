Aston Martin has confirmed Fernando Alonso will remain with the team, having signed a new multi-year deal.

Fernando Alonso is set to stay in F1 for at least another two seasons, having signed a new deal with the Aston Martin squad that takes him through until 2026.

Mike Krack: Fernando Alonso believes in Aston Martin

Alonso has been clear that he was at a crossroads in his career, as he evaluated whether or not to stay in F1 beyond this season. Having come to the realisation he wants to stay in the sport, Alonso has thrashed out new terms with Aston Martin that will keep him in the sport for at least another two years.

Alonso being taken off the driver market thus means the possibility of a switch to Red Bull or Mercedes, as had been theorised, is off the table.

“Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news,” said team boss Mike Krack.

“We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed. We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him.

“Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force. This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda. We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

Fernando Alonso net worth: How one of F1’s highest-paid stars gives back to racing

In an extremely short media release, the two-time F1 World Champion confirmed his new contract by saying: “I am here to stay.”

Breaking news. More to follow…