Aston Martin has announced that Formula 2 rookie Cian Shields will take part in his maiden FP1 session in Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi.

Shields will use Fernando Alonso’s chassis at the final round of the season at Yas Marina, where Aston Martin is entrusting two rookie drivers with its cars for the session.

Jak Crawford, currently second in the Formula 2 standings, was previously announced to have been taking on Lance Stroll’s AMR25 in Abu Dhabi, and Shields has been confirmed to be taking on Alonso’s car for the first practice hour.

This will see Aston Martin complete its mandatory rookie driver obligations for the season, with each driver having to sit out of FP1 twice per season, up from once apiece in 2024.

Shields, 20, has taken part in his first Formula 2 season after moving up from Formula 3 last year, earning a best finish of 11th place in the feature race at Imola earlier in the year.

Having already completed a TPC [Testing of a Previous Car] test at Monza, Shields heads into the session with previous experience of Aston Martin machinery.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to drive in FP1 with Aston Martin Aramco,” Shields said.

“I’ve learned so much working with the team this year, both in the simulator and through my TPC testing, and to now be trusted with the AMR25 on a Grand Prix weekend is a huge moment for me.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the programme on Friday and making the most of the experience.”

Gerry Hughes, Chief Engineer F1 Evolution, at Aston Martin, added: “Cian has worked closely with our team throughout the year, building mileage in AMR TPC Formula One machinery and deepening his understanding of the AMR25 through a structured simulator programme.

“His feedback and professionalism have been consistently strong, and he has continued to develop with every opportunity.

“This upcoming FP1 session is a fantastic way to round out the year, putting the knowledge and experience he has gained to good use for the team at the final race of the season.”

Aston Martin is currently in a battle for sixth in the Constructors’ standings, needing 13 points more than Racing Bulls at the final round to overhaul the Faenza-based team, while sitting seven points above Haas in eighth.

