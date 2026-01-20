Aston Martin has confirmed that it and Formula 1 have not extended the deal for the British marque to supply Safety and Medical cars, bringing an end to their five-year relationship.

Mercedes will therefore be the sport’s sole Safety and Medical Car supplier for the F1 2026 championship.

Goodbye to the Aston Martin Safety and Medical Cars

Since 2021, Aston Martin and Mercedes have shared the responsibility of supplying F1’s official course cars.

The first Aston Martin Safety Car used in 2021 was a Vantage that featured 535 horsepower.

However, Max Verstappen wasn’t impressed when he was stuck lapping behind the Safety Car at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

“It’s just that there’s so little grip because the safety car was driving so slowly,” Verstappen said as per The Race.

“It was like a turtle. Unbelievable.

“With that car, to drive 140km/h on the back straight where that was not a damaged car anymore, I don’t understand why we have to drive so slowly.”

Mercedes driver George Russell estimated the Aston Martin was about five seconds per lap slower than the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Safety Car.

The FIA responded to the drivers’ criticism on social media, “In light of recent comments regarding the pace of the FIA Formula 1 Safety Car, the FIA would like to reiterate that the primary function of the FIA Formula 1 Safety Car is, of course, not outright speed, but the safety of the drivers, marshals and officials.”

Aston Martin subsequently upgraded the Vantage in 2024, up to 656bhp, before adding a further 14bhp during the car’s 2025 upgrade.

Aston Martin also supplied a DBX707 SUV as medical car.

However, the green cars will no longer feature in Formula 1 after Aston Martin and Formula 1 opted not to renew their five-year deal.

“Aston Martin’s agreement with Formula 1 to provide the Official FIA Safety and Medical Car concluded at the end of the 2025 season,” a spokesperson told PlanetF1.com in a statement.

“Having amplified the brand’s return to F1, we are grateful for the association and success of holding this critical role on the grid for the past five years.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

