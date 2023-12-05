Aston Martin’s driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins says the team “knows my feelings” as she looks to get more time in the car.

Hawkins became the first woman to drive a modern F1 car for five years in September when she took the AMR21 for some laps around the Hungaroring.

But the ambitious 28-year-old is not satisfied with just that and hopes to get more time in the car in 2024.

Jessica Hawkins hoping for more time in Aston Martin car

Having raced in the W Series for three seasons, Hawkins became a driver ambassador for Aston Martin in 2021 having also fulfilled the role of stunt driver for the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Since then, she has seen her role expand into head of racing for Aston Martin’s F1 Academy entry with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann set to race for the team in 2024.

But having tested in the AMR21, Hawkins hopes to build on that in 2024.

“It was obviously amazing. Everything I’ve ever dreamt it to be and more but I don’t just want to have one go,” she exclusively told PlanetF1.com. “Hopefully that wasn’t the last time.

“I’ll take it week by week but they know my feelings about it. I think I did a good enough job to be back in it. Never say never. It hasn’t not been spoken about but no set plans, no dates just yet.

“I’ll do everything I can within my power to make sure it happens again.”

Aston Martin have not released the times Hawkins set alongside reserve driver Felipe Drugovich but Nico Rosberg had a look and was very impressed with what he saw.

“What everybody doesn’t know, I know your lap times when you were testing,” Rosberg told Hawkins on Sky Sports’ F1 coverage.

“I can tell the little secret that you were rapid compared to the official test driver.

“I’m not going to say the exact times, because I know those too, but you were super rapid.”

While that did not prompt Hawkins to add any further details, she replied: “It went well and I maybe surprised myself, I was very happy with how it went.”

