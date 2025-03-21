Aston Martin will run a tribute to Eddie Jordan on its cars this weekend, with a design harking back to the Jordan 191 with which Jordan’s team made its mark.

Following the sad passing of Eddie Jordan this week, his former team will pay tribute to the Irishman by running shamrock emblems on its cars in a move which calls back the design of the first F1 car produced by Jordan at its Silverstone base.

Aston Martin to run Eddie Jordan tribute

The charismatic Irishman, the founder and team boss of his eponymous team in Formula 1 between 1991 and 2004, passed away this week at the age of 76, having fought a battle against cancer – a diagnosis he revealed in December 2024.

Jordan’s family confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday, saying “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit, and entrepreneur.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

“He was working until the last, having communicated on St Patrick’s Day, about his ambitions for London Irish Rugby Football Club, of which he had recently become Patron.”

Jordan is remembered by his wife Marie, and his children Zoe, Miki, Zak, and Kyle.

The family said, “EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy, and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

Jordan’s popular team was sold to the Midland Group in 2005, with Eddie Jordan leaving the arena as a competitor after the 2005 Chinese Grand Prix.

On the 20th anniversary of that event, Jordan’s former team – which evolved over the years through iterations as Midland, Spyker, Force India, Racing Point, and into its existing form as Aston Martin – will run a design on its rear wing which features a shamrock design to point back to Jordan’s first-ever F1 car, the very popular 191.

The team’s logo from 1991 has inspired the callback design.

More on Eddie Jordan and the news of his passing

👉 Eddie Jordan: F1’s last ‘rock and roll’ star, while others ‘were Ascot’

👉 Eddie Jordan: 10 iconic highlights of an F1 legend

The 1991 car, regarded by many fans and pundits as one of the most beautiful designs ever to hit the grid, featured a shamrock on the side of the driver’s cockpit, with the word “Ireland” emblazoned beside it.

“Honouring a true legend of our sport and team,” the team said on social media.

“Eddie Jordan’s name will proudly feature on our car this weekend as we pay tribute to his incredible legacy in motorsport.”

Honouring a true legend of our sport and team. Eddie Jordan’s name will proudly feature on our car this weekend as we pay tribute to his incredible legacy in motorsport. pic.twitter.com/QlyEYVsSV3 — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 21, 2025

Aston Martin team principal and CEO Andy Cowell shared a tribute of his own, saying “Eddie Jordan was one of the all-time motorsport greats. He was a one-off, a wonderful human being, and a charismatic leader who founded this team and took it to F1 in 1991.

“His vision laid the foundations for us and he leaves a lasting legacy for the entire motorsport community. Today we pay tribute to a legend of the sport and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll added: “Eddie Jordan was a true racer, a great leader, and one of the biggest characters in our sport. He was a friend who I have known for more than thirty years and I will miss him greatly. My thoughts, and those of everybody at Aston Martin, are with his family and friends.”

Read Next: Ecclestone’s poignant ‘it’s all fair’ reason for not attending Jordan’s funeral