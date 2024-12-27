Aston Martin are set to welcome key technical hire Enrico Cardile to the team in January, claims a report from Italy.

Cardile was announced as the team’s F1 chief technical officer in a newly-created role after his sudden departure from Ferrari, having previously spent two decades at Maranello – most recently as their technical director for chassis and aerodynamics.

While it was confirmed in July when Aston Martin announced Cardile’s arrival at the team that he would begin work in 2025, no set date was given at the time.

A report from Italian publication Auto Racer claims Cardile will be able to begin work with the Silverstone-based team in January, after a period of gardening leave following his Ferrari departure, with his new role involving helping his new team prepare for Formula 1’s huge regulation changes in the 2026 season.

Further to that, Aston Martin has undergone a significant change in recent seasons as the team has expanded, with an all-new factory at Silverstone having been built, with further construction ongoing that includes an in-house wind tunnel, state-of-the-art facilities and more as they look to set themselves up as title challengers of the future.

A factory power unit partnership with Honda from 2026 has seen them undertake conversations around their future engines, and Cardile’s influence towards the top of that technical structure will be felt keenly.

Auto Racer explained his role will “coordinate the company’s various departments (aerodynamics, chassis, mechanics) and will report directly to the future CTO, Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, who will take on the same role he has had at Red Bull in recent years.”

Newey is set to join the team in the first quarter of 2025 as he gets set to head up the technical team at Aston Martin, after almost two decades at Red Bull.

Aston Martin welcomed another high-profile arrival in October, with former Mercedes High Performance Powertrains boss Andy Cowell taking on the role of Group CEO, taking over from Martin Whitmarsh.

