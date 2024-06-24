According to reports in Italian media, Ferrari may have lost technical director Enrico Cardile to Aston Martin.

49-year-old Enrico Cardile could be making his way to Silverstone to join Aston Martin before the end of the year, as Italian media is claiming the Scuderia has lost their technical director to a tempting offer from Aston Martin.

Reports claim Enrico Cardile is off to Aston Martin

Well-respected Italian publication Formu1a.uno has reported Cardile will depart for Aston Martin later this year, with Ferrari filling the void left as Loic Serra is reportedly set to take over Cardile’s duties in charge of the development of the Ferrari chassis.

Serra will apparently oversee the development of the 2025 Ferrari, and lead the team’s efforts into the new 2026 regulations, according to the report, with Serra already confirmed as being Ferrari-bound to begin work at Maranello on October 1st.

As Ferrari confirmed last month, Serra is set to oversee trackside engineering, aero development, and operations, as well as vehicle performance.

Diego Tondi remains in charge of aerodynamics.

Approached for comment on the reported joining of Cardile, as Aston Martin spokesperson told PlanetF1.com: “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.

“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Scuderia Ferrari has also been contacted by PlanetF1.com, with the Scuderia stating that Cardile is part of their organisation.

Who is Enrico Cardile?

Cardile has been part of Ferrari for almost 20 years, joining in 2005 to work on racing versions of GT cars – contributing to race-winning designs in the Daytona 24 Hours, Le Mans, and in several WEC titles.

Joining the Scuderia’s F1 programme in 2016 as head of aero development, he became vehicle project manager in 2017. Ascending rapidly, he was appointed to head of aero and vehicle project manager in 2019.

A little over 12 months later, he was appointed to head up Ferrari’s Performance Development department, moving to oversee Ferrari’s F1 chassis from 2021. He was appointed chassis and aero technical director in 2023, with the current SF-24 being his responsibility.

The speculation regarding Cardile comes at a time when Aston Martin is also strongly linked with Adrian Newey, with PlanetF1.com understanding serious discussions have been held between the two sides – including a factory visit for Newey.

However, Newey is also being closely linked with Ferrari, as teams squabble over the services of the famous car designer – Newey’s tenure with Red Bull comes to an end midway through 2025, leaving him a free agent if he opts to continue his F1 career after hinting at taking a sabbatical once his contract with Milton Keynes expires.

Newey’s leading candidates appear to be Ferrari and Aston Martin, with manager Eddie Jordan playing a key role in his negotiations for the future.

