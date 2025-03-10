Aston Martin F1 ambassador Jessica Hawkins will compete in the GT World Challenge Europe series in 2025, the team have announced.

Hawkins, 30, joined Aston Martin as an ambassador in 2021 and became the first female driver in five years to test an F1 car at the Hungaroring in September 2023.

The former W Series star went on to expand her role with Aston Martin, becoming the team’s head of F1 Academy, the all-female junior series.

Aston Martin confirmed on Monday that Hawkins will race Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the Comtoyou Racing team in the GTWC category in 2025.

Hawkins’ switch has been struck with the support of two Aston Martin F1 sponsors, lubricants provider Valvoline and technology firm Arm, which have helped to facilitate the deal.

Hawkins said: “I’m thrilled to be making my debut in GT World Chellenge Europe with Comtoyou Racing this year.

“Having previous experience with the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 from my time in British GT and working with an established team like Comtoyou I hope will help going into my first season.

“I’d like to thank Arm and Valvoline for their support in helping me to progress to GTWC, it’s an excellent next step in my racing career and will allow me the opportunity to work towards my ultimate dream of competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get racing at some new and familiar circuits.”

Adam Carter, Aston Martin’s head of endurance motorsport, said: “We are thrilled that Jessica will be progressing to racing in GT World Challenge Europe this year, thanks to support from Arm and Valvoline.

“This is part of a long-term vision to give Jessica the platform and experience to put herself in a position where one day, she could fulfil her dream of racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We are all looking forward for Jessica to hit the track for the first time in April, back in the GT3 Vantage.”

Dipti Vachani, the senior vice president and general manager of Automotive Line of Business Arm, said: “At Arm we want to inspire and empower the next generation of STEM professionals and racing drivers alike to find their voice, and working with a trailblazer for women in motorsport like Jessica is helping to foster new pathways for future talent.

“We look forward to seeing how Jessica and Comtoyou Racing fare throughout the season and look forward to partnering together to continue this important work.”

Hawkins’ move into GTWC comes after Abbi Pulling, the 2024 F1 Academy champion, announced that she has parted company with the Alpine F1 team ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Pulling dominated the all-female series last season, winning nine times and reaching the podium at all 14 races.

The 21-year-old’s reward for the F1 Academy triumph has seen her land a fully funded drive with Rodin Motorsport in the GB3 category in 2025.

