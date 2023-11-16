Aston Martin ownership structure changes as new F1 investment secured

Aston Martin have sold a portion of their Formula 1 team to the multi-billion dollar private investment firm Arctos Partners.

Lawrence Stroll said: “I am delighted to welcome Arctos Partners as a new partner and minority shareholder in the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team. As investors in several leading sports franchises, Arctos brings deep industry knowledge, and I am thrilled that Aston Martin will be joining such a prestigious portfolio.

“The team has enjoyed tremendous success this season with eight podium finishes and our biggest points haul as a team, but our collective ambition is greater.

“Arctos see the potential and value of this project as we continue to build a world-class Formula One team. They share our vision for our ultra-luxury brand, and they are extremely passionate about the sport and its prospects.

“We are investing in infrastructure, people and processes, and this is the perfect time to add strength in depth with the operational expertise and strategic experience of Arctos. Together, we will continue to drive this team forward and build an even brighter and successful future.”

More to come