Aston Martin has affirmed its sponsorship commitment to Formula 1 until at least 2030, with Lawrence Stroll saying the sport has helped “transform” its business.

Aston Martin took on the naming rights of the former Force India and Racing Point team at Silverstone in 2021, and the team’s name will remain on the grid as they look to carry on their forward momentum.

Executive chairman Stroll has helped finance a significant amount of infrastructure spending at Aston Martin F1 that has seen the team move into a new factory, which includes its own wind tunnel and state-of-the-art facilities.

The deal to extend its sponsorship commitments has also seen Aston Martin Lagonda, the parent company, reportedly take up an option to acquire a near-£20million stake in the team along with it.

Aston Martin has made significant strides forward on track in recent seasons, having been the surprise package at the start of 2023 after surging up from the lower midfield to being regular podium challengers through Alonso.

“Formula 1 has helped transform the nature of the business and give us the performance credentials and credibility by putting it into our road cars,” Stroll told an Aston Martin strategy event at their Gaydon headquarters, as reported by The Times.

“Not only has Formula 1 given us the 2.3 billion viewers that see a beautiful British racing green Aston Martin 24 weekends this season; it’s also brought us a much younger customer to Aston Martin.”

Alonso’s new deal, signed last week to take him through until 2026 along with the confirmation of a ‘non-driving’ role for when he chooses to retire, is another statement of intent for Aston Martin as they look to become World Championship challengers.

The team has another change forthcoming in the upcoming switch to a factory power unit deal with Honda from 2026 onwards.

Aston Martin currently sits fifth in the Constructors’ Championship standings after four races, just one point behind Mercedes as the 2024 season begins to take shape.

