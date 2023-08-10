Andretti confirm interest in Aston Martin driver linked with Formula E move

Andretti driver Jake Dennis has said Felipe Drugovich is on their radar as the Aston Martin reserve is linked with a move to Formula E.

Having won the F2 championship, Drugovich moved to Aston Martin to become reserve driver alongside Stoffel Vandoorne and has seen plenty of track time so far.

With Lance Stroll incapacitated due to his bike crash, Drugovich took part in pre-season testing before runs at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring.

Felipe Drugovich linked with move away

Despite his track time, breaking into the driver’s seat seems a hard task for Drugovich at the moment with both Fernando Alonso and Stroll signed on until the end of the 2024 season.

At 23, Drugovich is already older than three current drivers and may not want to spend another year on the sidelines, especially with a persistent link coming up.

The Brazilian is reportedly on the radar of Andretti for a Formula E move with the American outfit keen to persuade Drugovich to join them for the 2023-24 season.

This was confirmed by their current driver Dennis who said Drugovich was on their radar.

“Clearly Drugovich is a very talented driver,” Dennis said, as per Total-Motorsport.com.

“He won F2 with complete dominance – there wasn’t a driver who could really get close to him.

“So in terms of talent, there’s no question about it, he is very capable of coming into Formula E and delivering top results.

“We are interested in him for sure, along with other drivers on the grid. It’s not just Drugovich we are looking into, there are multiple other drivers.”

Drugovich also has Formula E experience having driven for Maserati MSG Racing during the Formula E Berlin rookie test where he finished first. The Brazilian returned to Maserati for the rookie practice session at the Rome ePrix where he again topped the timesheets.

Whether Drugovich would be keen on the switch remains to be seen as F1 to Formula E moves have often only been in one direction. The exception to that would be Nyck de Vries who won the 2020-21 title before joining AlphaTauri.

