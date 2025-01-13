Aston Martin have confirmed Felipe Drugovich will be staying on as test and reserve driver for the 2025 season.

The 2022 Formula 2 champion will alternate in the role with former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne, and is set to be on track later this month at the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona.

Drugovich has taken part in three end-of-season tests for Aston Martin previously, as well as five FP1 sessions at race weekends, with the 24-year-old having been a part of the team’s driver development programme since 2022.

He took part in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi in December, notching up 146 laps on the day as he continued to gain experience behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

Drugovich is set to drive the #31 Cadillac at Daytona later this month with Action Express Racing, but he will remain a part of the Formula 1 setup with Aston Martin this season.

“I’m obviously really pleased to be staying with Aston Martin Aramco for a third full season as Test & Reserve Driver,” Drugovich said.

“There’s a lot of momentum at this team, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together. The incredible new facilities at the AMRTC, including the brand-new simulator, demonstrate the ambition here, and I’m committed to being a part of Aston Martin Aramco’s long-term success.

“As always, I want to thank the team for their ongoing support.”

Mike Krack, who recently took on the new role of chief trackside officer at the team, added: “Felipe has been a vital member of our team since joining, and we are very pleased to continue working with him into 2025 – he is a real asset.

“His contributions behind the scenes, particularly in the simulator and during test sessions, have been invaluable, and he does not put a foot wrong behind the wheel.

“Felipe’s dedication and feedback have played a crucial role in our progress, and we are confident he will continue to make a significant impact as part of our team.

“We wish him the best of luck at the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona.”

