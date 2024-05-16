Aston Martin stopped Fernando Alonso ‘tearing us apart’ after brutal F1 2023 race

Mike Krack has revealed how Aston Martin managed to stop Fernando Alonso from “tearing us apart” in the aftermath of a difficult F1 2023 race in Mexico.

Alonso, who recently signed a new multi-year contract with the team until at least the end of F1 2026, has established himself as a key player at Aston Martin since joining the team last year.

Aston Martin explain Fernando Alonso’s ‘team player’ reinvention

The two-time World Champion reached the podium in six of his first eight races for the team, yet Aston Martin gradually faded across the F1 2023 season after falling behind in the development race.

Alonso’s season hit its nadir in Mexico, where he retired after a miserable race at the rear of the field.

Wild rumours on social media in the aftermath of the race claimed Alonso was about to announce his retirement having grown frustrated with the team’s mid-season decline.

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin: A marriage made in heaven?

But after vowing “consequences” for the source of those retirement rumours, the veteran hit back in Brazil seven days later to clinch his final podium of the F1 2023 season.

Alonso went on to express his pride at the way Aston Martin had stuck together after the disappointment of Mexico, commenting: “We really needed a nice result.

“Even if it was not a podium, I think a top-five was really needed inside the team.

“I’m happy for everyone at Aston because I think the determination, the focus and the analysis of our problems in the last few events was very deep and everyone was very united, which is not normal.

“When things are not going right, sometimes you see [in] teams that someone is blaming each other. I think that, in this respect, it was very nice to witness from the outside how united we were.”

Put to him that Alonso has become a team player and rarely criticises his own colleagues anymore since joining Aston Martin, Krack explained that his management style has created a culture of trust and honesty within the team.

And he pointed to the Mexico race as an example of Aston Martin pulling Alonso back from the brink.

He told German publication Auto Motor und Sport: “One of my most important tasks is to keep the balls in the air so that all the personalities in the team harmonise with one another. Fernando is a good example.

“My approach is pretty simple. I always deal openly, honestly and transparently with everyone.

“In order to create a good basis of trust, you always have to be honest with each other.

“If we just take the race in Mexico last year as an example, we gave Fernando a car that was probably the slowest in the field.

“It would have been easy for him to express his frustration publicly in the media, but we managed to keep him from tearing us apart.

“That shows what a team player he is.”

Alonso and Aston Martin have struggled to hit the same heights so far in F1 2024, with fifth place in Saudi Arabia his best result from the first six races of the new season.

