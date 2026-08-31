Aston Martin’s Chief Trackside Officer Mike Krack said a decision on Fernando Alonso’s future at the team will be made “in the coming weeks.”

Alonso’s talent makes extending his contract an easy decision but at 45 years of age, there are questions to be answered over how long he wants to keep doing it.

Aston Martin gives Fernando Alonso future update

Many had anticipated Alonso to end his F1 career after the 2026 season, maybe even with the fairytale ending coming via a third world title. But, as that has not transpired, there is the question of what comes next.

Alonso is still one of the most talented drivers on the grid but at 45, and with a new baby at home, it would not be hard to see him hanging up the gloves come the end of this year.

However, the indications are that Alonso is more likely to stay with the team than leave and Krack said a decision will come during the summer.

“The discussion has been going on for many, many months already,” he said during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

“I think Fernando was always saying that he will take a decision around the summertime, and I think we will see a decision in the coming weeks.

“I think we’re waiting for his decision, as I said, and then we will see.”

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Alonso himself said he would sit down with chief decision-makers Lawrence Stroll and Adrian Newey for an open discussion on what may come in the future.

“I know Lawrence is coming this weekend, so I will have a nice lunch with him, or coffee, and maybe Monza – I don’t know when he’s coming next,” Alonso said in Zandvoort. “I will have to go to the factory soon as well to do Madrid in the simulator. So maybe if Lawrence is around, or Adrian, I will sit also with them. So maybe in the next weeks.

“Formula 1 has been and it will be always my life, and my heart is here. I will be with this team in one role or in another for the long term. It’s not about myself, or about who is driving next year, or if I’m driving next year or three more years.

“It’s sitting with Lawrence and with Adrian, and if the need for the team is for me to drive, I will consider, I will be happy. If I can be more valuable in another position, I will consider and I will be happy as well. But I need to drive something, for sure.

“I need to race; I need to feel the adrenaline. I’m a competitor, and I have other challenges in my head, as I said many times, to win one day Dakar or to try again Indy 500 or whatever is coming next. And also winning in Formula 1 a third World Championship, that will be obviously the ultimate dream.

“Is that possible? I don’t know how long it will take to achieve that performance for this team. If it’s going to be a very long time, maybe I’m not behind the wheel. But that’s something that is all in my head.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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