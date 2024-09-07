Aston Martin is set to announce new investors to set a new valuation benchmark, according to a report from Sky.

Aston Martin set for fresh investments

According to a report from Sky News, Aston Martin will set a new valuation benchmark thanks to fresh investment from HPS Investment Partners and Accel. HPS is a US-based firm boasting $115 billion in assets, while Accel is a “giant of the Silicon Valley venture capital sector”.

The investments are reported to value the Aston Martin F1 team at somewhere between £1.5 billion and £2 billion, with the deal expected to be finalised shortly.

The report comes just days before Aston Martin is expected to announce a titanic technical signing in former Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey – who is currently on gardening leave from the F1 team – after tempting the 65-year-old to sign what is believed to be a three-year deal.

According to Sky, HPS is understood to have agreed to refinance debts incurred by the Aston Martin F1 team during the rebuild of its F1 technology campus near Silverstone over the past two years.

The sale would see HPS and Accel acquire between 20 per cent and 25 per cent of AMR GP Holdings, the Aston Martin F1 team’s parent company.

This sale would follow a minority stake sale last year to Arctos Partners, a private equity investor, with the Financial Times suggesting at the time a team valuation of £1 billion.

Lawrence Stroll is set to remain as the majority shareholder of the company, despite the sales of shares to Arctos, HPS, and Accel.

Sky’s sources claim that Aston Martin has been advised on the sale by the Raine Group, a merchant bank that was involved in the sale of Chelsea Football Club and selling a stake in Manchester United to INEOS chairman and Mercedes F1 shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

According to a separate report earlier this week, The Times reported that Newey is set to be given shares in Aston Martin as part of his remuneration package, with Italian sources claiming the engineer will be paid £100 million over his three-year deal.

A spokesperson for the Aston Martin F1 team declined to comment on the speculation when approached by PlanetF1.com.

