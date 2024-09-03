Aston Martin make major announcement with ‘significant milestone’ reached

Aston Martin have announced a “significant milestone” in their preparations for the F1 2026 rule changes with a “collaboration agreement” signed between the team’s technical partners Honda, Aramco and Valvoline.

Aston Martin are expected to make significant strides in the F1 2026, when the team’s highly anticipated works partnership with Japanese manufacturer Honda – the current partners of reigning F1 Constructors’ Champions Red Bull – will commence.

Aston Martin confirm ‘collaboration agreement’ with Honda and F1 2026 partners

With F1 set to turn to 100 per cent biofuels from F1 2026, the synergy between engine manufacturer and fuel partner is expected to emerge as a key performance differentiator under the new regulations.

Aston Martin’s hopes in this area will fall on Saudi Arabian fuels giant Aramco, which became the team’s sole title partner at the beginning of F1 2024, with Valvoline, which announced a long-term technical and brand partnership with Aston Martin last year, providing lubricants.

On Tuesday, Aston Martin announced that representatives of all three companies have signed a “technical collaboration agreement” which “aims to leverage each of the world-class partners’ expertise and technology to create the best possible opportunities” ahead of F1 2026.

Formula 1’s season of change: F1 2026 explained

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

Aston Martin added that “all parties will work together with the aim of placing the team at the forefront of performance, reliability and sustainability.”

Lawrence Stroll, the executive chairman of the Aston Martin F1 team, said: “This milestone marks a significant step forward in our journey towards the 2026 F1 season – with the aim of pushing the limits of what is possible.

“The collaboration with Aramco, Valvoline Global, and Honda is now moving at pace, and we are on track to achieve our ambitious goals.

“The joint-efforts in developing advanced fuels and lubricants, along with our new Honda power unit, are set to elevate our on-track performance and we are confident that this partnership will bring substantial success to everyone involved.”

Yasser Mufti, Aramco Executive Vice President of Products & Customers, said: “We are incredibly excited about our collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, Honda Racing Corporation, and Valvoline Global.

“This partnership not only underscores our work with the team, but also highlights our dedication to developing advanced technologies for use in motorsport and the wider automotive industry.”

Koji Watanabe, president of the Honda Racing Corporation, said: “Working together with Aston Martin, Valvoline Global, and Aramco is a unique collaborative experience.

“We are excited to power the Aston Martin Aramco race car into the new era of Formula One regulations and are proud to be part of this unique partnership with four incredible brands.”

Jamal Muashsher, CEO, Valvoline Global, said: “Our collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of what is possible in motorsport.

“Valvoline’s advanced lubricant technologies are playing a mission-critical role in this partnership, and we are excited to see the results of our combined efforts on the track in 2026.”

Read next: Ferrari, Red Bull, and Williams ready to take front wing action with FIA analysis request made