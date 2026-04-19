Aston Martin’s ‘horror show’ is ‘not going to improve until 2027’ according to Martin Brundle in a grim prediction for the Silverstone team.

Aston is one of just two teams yet to register a point this season, far from where the ambitious outfit was hoping to be.

Aston Martin described as a ‘horror show’ by Martin Brundle

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The arrival of Adrian Newey alongside a works partnership with Honda and an expensive refurbished factory was supposed to herald a new era of Aston Martin in F1 but instead of challenging for podiums and wins, the team is struggling to even complete races.

Issues with the relationship between Honda’s engine and Aston’s chassis have meant Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso have suffered through uncomfortable vibrations on their way to finishing a season best of 17th so far.

Brundle believes the situation is not likely to improve any time soon and even with an unexpected break due to the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain races being cancelled, the driver-turned pundit suggested it will be 2027 at the earliest before any major improvement is seen.

“It’s a nightmare, whichever way you look at it, they’ve got neither speed nor reliability,” he said on Sky Sports’ F1 Show podcast. “And in the days of relentless Formula 1 championship calendars and cost caps, it’s going to be very difficult to turn that around in the time, and they’ve got to work out what to do first.

“They’ve got to get the right people in at Honda, get the right direction. It’s not going to improve until 2027. It’s a horror show, and we’re just going to have to observe that pain.

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“Of course, they will improve it to an extent, but they’re missing three, four seconds sometimes per lap. I mean, that’s like a different category they’re in at the moment to the front runners. So, watch this space, but it’ll be a while.”

One man who has been positive about the situation is Fernando Alonso who suggested the current Aston Martin was like McLaren of 2023 in the sense that the car has huge potential if the team is not quite extracting it yet.

“We saw the McLaren in 2023,” Alonso said in Japan. “They were last in the first couple of races, and they eventually were at the front at the end of the year. Maybe that’s too optimistic. That’s a dream scenario.

“But, in a way, we know that the season is long, and if you understand the problems and you fix them, you have plenty of time to do the second part of the year or the last third of the championship in a much better position. That’s what we are working on now.”

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