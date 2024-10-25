Aston Martin issue Fernando Alonso medical update after illness in Mexico

Fernando Alonso will take part in the rest of the Formula 1 weekend having missed media day due to illness, Aston Martin have confirmed.

The Spaniard, who is celebrating his 400th race start this weekend, was forced to skip his media duties on Thursday after illness but will be back in the car from FP2.

Fernando Alonso set to return to Mexican GP paddock

The timing of Alonso’s illness was fortunate in the fact that he was already due to sit out FP1 with Aston rookie Felipe Drugovich driving as part of the FIA-mandated young driver sessions.

But once Drugovich has jumped out of the car, and provided he returns it one piece, Alonso will be back driving as normal after Aston Martin gave him the medical all clear.

“Fernando Alonso is returning to the paddock today and is due to drive in FP2 as planned,” the team said.