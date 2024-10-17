Aston Martin have announced development driver Jak Crawford will take part in the post-season young driver test in Abu Dhabi in December.

The 19-year-old American currently sits fifth in the Formula 2 standings, and will get the chance to run in this year’s AMR24 for the first time once the season ends.

Aston Martin confirm Jak Crawford for Abu Dhabi young driver test

The post-season young driver test in Abu Dhabi ensures Formula 1 juniors and rookies take in testing in current F1 machinery, with Crawford having already tested Aston Martin‘s two-year-old AMR22 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria earlier this year.

The young driver test runs alongside a Pirelli tyre test at Yas Marina, with the team set to confirm their plans for that running at a later date.

For Crawford, winner of the feature race in Spain earlier this year in Formula 2, he is set for a third season in the category next year, and is looking to put his extended time in the simulator at Aston Martin into practice when he takes to the track at Yas Marina in December.

“I’m excited about the opportunity of driving the AMR24 for the first time in Abu Dhabi,” Crawford said.

Will we be seeing more young talent on the grid this and next season?

👉 Revealed: The junior driver replacement plans for every F1 team

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

“I’ve spent lots of hours on the simulator back at the AMR Technology Campus, and I will be continuing this ahead of the test to make sure I am well prepared.

“Yas Marina is a circuit I know well, so hopefully this will help me get up to speed quickly. I would like to say a big thanks to everyone at Aston Martin Aramco for the chance to drive this year’s car in the test.”

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack added: “We’re looking forward to giving Jak the opportunity to drive the AMR24 in Abu Dhabi as part of his role in the Aston Martin Aramco Young Driver Development programme.

“He’s already shown a high level of understanding in previous tests with us this year and I know he will be working hard in preparation for the test alongside competing in the final two rounds of the F2 Championship.”

Read next: Max Verstappen sends ‘never accept’ message to Oscar Piastri over McLaren team orders