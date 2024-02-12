Aston Martin reveal 2024 AMR24 at Silverstone launch event

Aston Martin’s AMR24 is here, with the Silverstone-based squad revealing their all-new 2024 F1 car at a special event at their factory.

Kicking off the second batch of F1 2024 car launches, as the sixth team to reveal their new car or livery, Aston Martin has showcased the all-new AMR24 in what turned out to be a ‘trilogy’ of reveals at their factory.

Alongside the AMR24 car launch, Aston Martin also showed off the new Vantage road car and Vantage GT3 – but all eyes were on the 2024 F1 car that the team hope to fight for more podiums and perhaps victories throughout this season.

Aston Martin’s AMR24 is an evolution of a strong design

Last year’s AMR23 proved to be one of the quickest designs on the grid straight out of the box, but fell off the boil as the development cycle kicked in – it was only upon reverting closer to the original spec that Aston Martin became quicker again by year-end.

Having worked diligently over the winter to understand what went wrong with their understanding of the AMR23, the AMR24 isn’t a huge departure in terms of ideology from last year’s design.

Resplendent in the refined green livery that the team is now synonymous with, the AMR24 retains the same Red Bull-esque design philosophy of last year, but with refined aerodynamics and coming in with a little less weight.

The majority of the car is brand new, despite the stable regulations, with only minor carryover of design components from last year’s machine.

“We are proud to debut the AMR24,” said Mike Krack, team boss.

“It is the result of a huge effort by the whole team at our new AMR Technology Campus and it will allow the team to take another step forward in 2024.

“Since the last race in 2023, everyone has been hyper-focused on improvements in every area, concentrating our efforts on what really makes a difference, what really matters to be better.

“Almost every area of the car has been refined and improved, building on our strengths, and taking on board the lessons of the previous campaign.

“2023 was our best season to date and our goal this season is to score regular points, podiums, and fight for our first win in green.”

Aston Martin’s technical director, Dan Fallows, explained how the AMR24 has evolved from last year’s car.

“Even with the stable regulations, there are endless possibilities for refinement,” he said.

“I would call the AMR24 a strong evolution of last year’s car and it does look quite different with many new parts to give us a strong platform for development.

“The chassis design is new, as well as the nose, front wing, front suspension, and rear suspension.

“We want to compete in the development race this season and this car is designed to do just that.

“Another area of focus has been to broaden the car’s operating window. We have focused on more versatility for a wider range of specific circuit characteristics. We want a race car that is more of an all-rounder.

“We believe the AMR24 provides the ideal platform for in-season development and a sustained season-long challenge.”

