Aston Martin latest team to confirm launch date for 2024 F1 car

Aston Martin has announced the launch date for their brand-new AMR24 F1 2024 car, becoming the latest team to confirm their launch date.

The Aston Martin F1 team has confirmed the launch date for their 2024 car as being on the 12th of February, with the launch set to be held at Silverstone – right across the road from the company’s main factory.

The car, which will be driven once again by the same driver line-up of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, will be uncovered after the Williams F1 and Stake F1 teams reveal their cars – both of whom are confirmed as unveiling their new machines on February 5th.

Like last year’s competitive AMR23, the 2024 car has been overseen by chief technical officer Andrew Green, and designed by technical director Dan Fallows, deputy Eric Blandin, and Ian Grieg in charge of aerodynamics.

Ferrari will reveal their car on February 13th in Maranello, while Mercedes will take the covers from their W15 on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

The launches of every F1 car come before the start of official pre-season testing, which gets underway on February 21st at the Bahrain International Circuit, with all 10 teams given three days to prepare their cars for the long season ahead.

Sessions will start at 10am local time, running until 7pm local time.

