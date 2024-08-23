Mike Krack details where Adrian Newey could fit in ‘attractive’ Aston Martin team

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack has detailed how Adrian Newey may fit into his team despite a number of the top jobs already being filled.

The designer has been heavily linked with Aston Martin lately with some claiming a deal is done and while Krack refused to confirm whether that was the case, he did explain how a figure such as Newey would fit into the Aston Martin hierarchy.

Reports from Italy earlier this month suggested Newey had agreed to make the move to Silverstone, snubbing an offer from Ferrari, in order to take charge of the technical team at Aston Martin.

But with Ferrari’s Enrico Cardile joining as chief technical officer in 2025 and former Red Bull man Dan Fallows currently operating as Aston’s technical director, there is no obvious place for Newey to fit in.

Krack, though, was not troubled by this prospect and said an F1 team in the modern era is “so broad.”

“It is not like you have to make huge changes,” he said of Newey’s possible arrival. “I think there was a time where there was a team that had seven technical directors.

“So I think we are very far from that. I think someone like that [Newey], you have to make any kind of effort to integrate and adjust your structure to get the best out of it.”

Krack, who himself joined Aston in January 2022 refused to be drawn on Newey speculation but said the fact that the team was being linked to such names showed they were an “attractive” prospect.

“I was on holiday over the summer break,” he joked. “So cannot really comment on that but you keep asking me that question, and again, I can only repeat what we have said.

“We are becoming a more and more attractive team. We have a great structure for developing. So again, we are honoured to be put together with that name.”

