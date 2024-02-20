Aston Martin respond to Red Sea tension and potential F1 calendar impact

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has said there are “no real concerns” regarding Formula 1’s early races, with ongoing tension in the Red Sea.

Houthi rebels from Yemen are currently claiming responsibility for multiple attacks on shipping vessels passing through the area, including ones connected to the UK and United States, with access to Saudi Arabia’s coastline required through the Red Sea.

With Jeddah appearing on the calendar as the second round of the season, Krack was asked if there were worries over the early Formula 1 schedule – but downplayed those concerns.

Aston Martin boss placing trust in F1 over ongoing Red Sea tension

A series of missile strikes have been launched against the Houthis in recent weeks by the United States and United Kingdom, with combat escalating in the area.

But when asked about any potential impact on the F1 calendar and how it might affect the cost of logistics moving forward, Krack said it is business as usual as things stand.

“We have been in touch with Formula 1 and their security advisors, and there are no real concerns at the moment to go and race in Bahrain and in Saudi Arabia,” Krack confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com at the launch of the AMR24.

“We have to trust F1, the FOM [Formula One Management] and their advisors in this regard.

“We’re contracted to the championship to race where they take us to, and that is what we are doing.

“I have not been aware of any additional challenges in terms of logistics to get everything ready in time.

“We have to say, though, that the freight for Bahrain was already sent in the beginning of December.

“The sea freight has to go very early, and I have not been made aware of any issues so far.”

Formula 1 testing gets underway in Bahrain on Wednesday morning, before the opening race of the season the following week at the same circuit.

