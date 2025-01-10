Aston Martin has announced that Mike Krack will not be team principal for the F1 2025 season, with a recent hire taking over in the leadership role.

A new name will take over as team boss at Aston Martin for the F1 2025 season, with Mike Krack stepping aside from the team principal role in order to hand the reins over to Andy Cowell.

Aston Martin announces Andy Cowell as new team boss

On Friday, Aston Martin announced it has restructured its leadership team for the F1 2025 season.

Krack, who has been team boss for the past three seasons, will move into a new role as chief trackside officer.

Replacing him as team boss will be Andy Cowell, the former head of Mercedes High-Performance Powertrains. Cowell joined the team in the middle of 2024, stepping up as Group CEO in October to succeed Martin Whitmarsh.

Under Krack, Aston Martin raced to seventh overall in 2022, before rising to fifth in 2023 and repeating the feat in ’24.

2023 brought plenty of highs for the Silverstone-based squad, with Fernando Alonso rising to the occasion with a competitive AMR23 to take several podiums and even, occasionally, getting himself into the running for a potential race victory.

However, the 2024 car proved less competitive with no podiums possible. Alonso scored 70 of Aston Martin’s 94 points, with Lance Stroll picking up the remaining 24.

Tom McCullough, who had been head of trackside engineering, will remain with Aston Martin – his role will be a broader one, working as leadership for Aston Martin’s expansion of racing categories.

With Cowell as CEO/team boss, and Krack as chief trackside officer, new technical signing Enrico Cardile will lead the design and build department for the AMR25 and next year’s AMR26 – this will be under the watchful eye of Adrian Newey, who was signed as managing technical partner in the middle of 2024.

“I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I’ve been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment, and hard work of this team,” Cowell said of the changes made.

“With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside our strategic partners Honda and Aramco, we are on a journey to becoming a Championship-winning team.

“These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make and I’m incredibly excited about the future.”

It’s a period of intense change for Aston Martin. Alongside the personnel and management changes, Lawrence Stroll instigated a huge overhaul of the team’s facilities at its Silverstone base, transforming it into one the most modern and advanced factories on the grid – the new infrastructure includes a state-of-the-art simulator rig and wind tunnel.

