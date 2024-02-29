Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack said the Silverstone outfit wants to be in “pole position” to secure the future of Fernando Alonso should he wish to keep racing.

Alonso has never been too far away from driver market talk but following Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, the Spaniard is again thought to be a hot prospect for the vacant Mercedes seat.

The two-time World Champion’s current deal with Aston Martin expires at the end of this season but Krack believes they stand a good chance of retaining him.

Aston Martin confident of new Fernando Alonso deal

Alonso is one of a number of drivers linked with Mercedes but as he himself said, he must first decide whether he wishes to remain in F1.

Krack has long stated they are hopeful of re-signing Alonso, who first joined them in 2023, and said he wanted them to be in “pole position” for any negotiations.

“As a fan, I think the move from Lewis is already something that we will all be quite excited about,” he told Sky Sports F1. “Because it means a big change for a very strong driver.

“So that obviously was the talk weeks ago and now the other questions are coming.

“What is clear [is] I think Fernando [in the] first place, he needs to decide if he wants to continue or not. I think he made that very clear.

“And then if he does, I hope we are in pole position. We will try to keep having him and discussions have then to happen but I think first of all he needs to be sure of what he wants to do.”

Alonso is not the typical F1 driver in that he has often flirted with other teams and Martin Brundle put it to Krack that such a strategy was risky for anyone other than Alonso.

“It’s a good point,” the Luxembourger said. “But I think Fernando being Fernando, we know that he will give everything until the last leg of his career whenever that might be.

“We as a team, we will only gain from that so I have no doubt in any of these and rest assured, as long as we have two racing drivers here we will give them everything and I’m sure they will give everything from their side as well.”

