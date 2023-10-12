Aston Martin deliver progress update on Fernando Alonso’s ‘burning’ seat

Suffering a “semi-burn” during the Qatar Grand Prix, Mike Krack revealed that was not the first time Fernando Alonso had problems with a hot seat.

On a swelteringly hot night at the Lusail International Circuit, the drivers having to contend with extreme heat and humidity, Alonso reported over the radio that “the seat is burning”.

He asked Aston Martin to throw water over him when he came in for a pitstop but later revealed the team “wasn’t allowed” to do that because of F1 regulations.

Qatar wasn’t the first time Aston Martin had seat issues

“We were struggling a little bit with temperature in the seat on the right-hand side,” said the double World Champion.

“I got like burned in the first 15 laps so I even asked on the radio if they could throw me some water or something at the pit stop, which apparently is not allowed.”

According to Krack, it’s not the first time Aston Martin experienced this problem.

“Yes, it’s true,” he said as per Motorsport.com. “He reported on it already a couple of times.

“We were working on it. And it’s not that we have not done anything. We had it also in Singapore, which we thought was much, much better.

“But then obviously, we have another set of extreme conditions, so I think we’re not far from air conditioning if it continues like that.”

Pressed as to what was causing the problem, Krack replied: “You have hydraulic lines, you have ECUs around you. They’re all heating up, and you try to isolate the seat from it.

“But also, you do not want to have any kind of active cooling because it’s just weight.”

Despite the seat issue, Alonso persisted to finish sixth, while his team-mate Lance Stroll dropped out of the points due to track limit penalties.

On a night when drivers were passing out or throwing up in their helmets, Alonso said it was one of the hardest races he’d endured but it was by no means the worst.

“I didn’t feel perfectly okay in the car but then some of my colleagues were struggling so it was probably on the limit,” he said.

“We can think about in the future as well, like in the football, sometimes in the hotter conditions, they have some breaks or something.

“Obviously, we can’t break, but maybe we need to have a minimum or maximum temperature or humidity or something.

“But I was surprised, I didn’t expect it to be that hard.”

